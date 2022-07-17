Business

Cargos trapped at port as Customs block Five-Star Logistics exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Terminals owes us N97. 3m –Customs

 

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has said that it blocked the exit access for Five-Star Logistics over an accumulated unpaid of N97.3 million. Public Relations Officer of the Command, Uche Ejisieme disclosed that in the course of investigation and auditing, the system revealed an unpaid accumulated amount, hence the decision by the Command to block the Terminal’s exit.

 

”I can authoritatively confirm to you that the service has blocked the exit access for Five-Star Logistics following an investigation that led to the discovery of unpaid assessment to the tune of N97.3 million,” the Command spokesman declared.

He declared that the management of the debtor terminal has engaged the command in discussions and have already gone to the Customs headquarters in Abuja to resolve the crisis. Uche, while sympathizing with the importers whose cargoes are trapped in the terminal over the development, urged them to exercise patience while the terminal operators resolve the logjam.

He however hoped that the Five Star Logistics would resolve the impasse so they could go back to business as they are very strategic to the revenue generation profile of the command.

 

“We are hopeful that the company will expedite action in effecting payment so that they can go back to business because they are very strategic to us in the trade value chain” Uche further declared that Customs would not condone any act by an operator to hold on to the Federal government money.

 

He explained that it was the system that triggered the investigation that led to the discovery of the debt, warning  that the present automaton system by the Customs will expose any act of revenue compromise by anybody.

”It was in the cause of the investigation and auditing that the matter came up and the system now triggered on its own to reveal the unpaid assessment.

”That is one good thing about the system we are running now, there is no way anyone can escape any act of criminality such as duty evasion or compromise. You can hide anything as the system will automatically trigger by itself to expose any anomaly.

”The important thing is that they(Five- Star Logistics) are owing the government and I will advise them to go and pay. They are a very big organisation and they can’t afford to just keep down the consignment of importers because of this small amount of money.

”If we are not convinced that they are owing, Customs will not close their access and Customs would not allow government money to be hanging,” the Command image maker concluded.

The Customs clearing agents whose cargo are trapped inside the terminal of the debtor company have threatened to drag the operators to court for breach of agreement if by July 19th, 2022(next week Tuesday) the matter is not resolved and they be allowed to exit their cargo which they have already paid for their release. Five-Star Logistics is one of the terminals at Tin Can port which specialises in handling vehicles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fitch upgrades Coronation Merchant Bank’s rating to ‘BBB+(nga)’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the National Long-Term Rating of Coronation Merchant Bank to ‘BBB+ (nga)’ from ‘BBB (nga)’. The global rating agency also affirmed the Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook. According to Fitch, the upgrade is a result of the Bank’s improved creditworthiness relative to that of other […]
Business

Champion Breweries: Takeover bid spurs bottom line

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Despite operational challenges, market sentiment for Champion Breweries is gradually turning positive as majority shareholders plan takeover bid. Chris Ugwu writes   Like any other sector in Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the real sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is still ravaging the economy.   With […]
Business

HP seizes 4.5m counterfeit print products in one year

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The HP Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) team said it has confiscated over 4.5 million fraudulent print products, parts, and components – including large numbers of ink and toner cartridges – in raids across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. According to a statement from HP, the seizures took place between November […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica