News

Caribbean island warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday.
Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said people living in so-called red zones in the northwest and northeast of the island needed to leave immediately as the volcano pumped out more smoke and steam, reports Reuters.
“There is now in the country an evacuation order,” Gonsalves said in a message broadcast on social media.
St. Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said on Twitter there was now a “substantial prospect of disaster” due to the pick-up in La Soufriere’s seismic activity.
Ships were helping to evacuate people, and the “glowing, fiery appearance” of the volcano’s lava dome would become visible as darkness fell on the area, NEMO said.
St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which has a population of just over 100,000, has not seen volcanic activity since 1979. An eruption by La Soufriere in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people.
Local media have in recent days also reported increased activity from Mount Pelee on the island of Martinique, which lies to the north of St. Vincent beyond St. Lucia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Trump supporters to hold virtual ‘second inauguration’ on Jan. 20

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of supporters have pledged to attend a virtual “second inauguration” for President Trump, who lost his bid for a second term, at the same time President-elect Joe Biden is slated to be sworn in on January 20. The event, being organised through Facebook, triggered a disclaimer by the social media site: “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when Chairman of the House […]
News

FG, labour meet Thursday over electricity, fuel hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price. The FG is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica