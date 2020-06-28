Caring for the wigs

Wigs are women’s most priced possession. It is one thing own a wig and a different ball game to maintain it to last for a long time and worth the money spent.

Some of the tips below are the do’s and don’ts that can help maintain wigs.

How to make a wig look Smooth and fluffy:

Apply a wig moisturizer along the entire length of the wig. Apply extra moisturizer to the ends. Using a low heat and wig comb, blow-dry your human hair wig. Follow up with a wig brush to straighten the hair once dry.

Synthetic Wig Washing Guide

1) De-tangle before washing: Be sure to carefully de-tangle the hair using a wide tooth comb before washing.

2) Wash: To wash fill a bowl with cold water (never hot, as heat damages fibres).

3) Rinse: To rinse, Immerse your wig in a fresh bowl of cold water to remove shampoo. Towel dry, condition, style and hair dry.

The do’s and don’ts of wig Maintenance

1)First of all, learn the difference between a human hair wig and a synthetic hair wig.

It is simple, human hair wigs are stronger, and have a higher resistance to heat than a synthetic one, so it tangles a lot less and hardly ever melts. So when you buy a wig, be in the look out for what it’s made out of, and read the instructions carefully.

2)Use special shampoo, conditioner and wig comb.

When buying products for cleaning your wig, you should know that there are special ones for it, because regular shampoo and conditioners have a lot of chemicals in them that may damage the texture of the hair on your wig, specially if it is a synthetic one.

3) Take it to a professional.

When you need to style your wig, it is better if you take it to a professional, there are many salons that specialize in the care and styling of wigs.

4) Keep your wig in a safe and covered.

Whenever you are not using a wig, the proper way to store it is in a mannequin or a hook of some kind, so that it is in an upright position, so it doesn’t get tangled or folded. Also, cover it to avoid dust.

5) Don’t use any kind of spray in your wig.

When you do this, the hair in the wig is more likely to tangle, or become greasy and unmanageable, especially if you use a lot of different products, like hold spray, or shiny spray. Some spray is alright! Just don’t over do it.

6) No heat.

When you are styling your wig, know that heat can really damage it! Specially if your wig is a synthetic one, so be careful not to use too much of it. Remember to read the instructions that came with your wig, so you can find out how much heat can be used or if it needs any heat at all.

7) Never sleep or shower with it.

Never shower with your wig on, also, take it off when its raining too hard. The sleeping part, you don’t want to leave it all tangled and full of knots from all the tossing and turning around on the bed.

8) Your own hair is important too!

Always have your own hair clean and conditioned! Wearing a wig is no reason for your hair to be dirty or unmanageable and dry. Having dirty hair under your wig makes your wig get dirty easily.

When you put on your wig, always braid or pull your hair back somehow so that it doesn’t show, I recommend using a cap, it makes it easier to hide your hair, and to keep it clean.

