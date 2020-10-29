Sports

Carlos Tusquets is Barcelona’s interim President

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Carlos Tusquets is the new interim president of Barcelona following the exit of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu.
A report in Marca explains the background of Tusquets, who will guide the Catalan giants through the next few months ahead of the new board elections early next year.
Now in his 80s, Tusquets founded FIBANC (now named Banco Mediolanum) aged 32 and six years later, he was named head of Círculo de Economía.
Last year, a report in El Mundo outlined how Tusquets was linked to 56 different companies as of August 2019.
Tusquets has often been touted as a potential presidential candidate but he has never decided to officially run for the position.
He is most well known in recent years for warning the board of Bartomeu against the unsustainable wage bill at the club compared to their budgetary constraints.
Tusquets now must analyse the financial situation at the club and decide how to proceed with the proposed wage cuts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Europa Cup: Ighalo set to shoot down Lask

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has retained his starting position as Manchester United take on LASK in a Europa Cup round of 16 clash at Old Trafford today. Ighalo ended the 2019-2020 season without opening his goalscoring account for Manchester United in the English Premier League mainly due to the fact that he was […]
Sports

Organisers set agenda for National Principals Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the National Principals Cup for secondary schools have proposed to hold the competition at the end of the year, as a fitting event to relax students from the boredom and trauma of the long lockdown. Coordinator of the age-long and prestigious school sports event, Tony Pemu, also Managing Director of Hideaplus, gave the […]
Sports

Lagos State Sports Commission donates palliative to SWAN

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    T he Lagos State Sports Commission has supported the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with the distribution of palliatives to its members. According to a release signed by the Chairman Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, the relief materials are basically food items which were made possible by the state’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: