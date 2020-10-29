Carlos Tusquets is Barcelona’s interim President

Carlos Tusquets is the new interim president of Barcelona following the exit of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu.

A report in Marca explains the background of Tusquets, who will guide the Catalan giants through the next few months ahead of the new board elections early next year.

Now in his 80s, Tusquets founded FIBANC (now named Banco Mediolanum) aged 32 and six years later, he was named head of Círculo de Economía.

Last year, a report in El Mundo outlined how Tusquets was linked to 56 different companies as of August 2019.

Tusquets has often been touted as a potential presidential candidate but he has never decided to officially run for the position.

He is most well known in recent years for warning the board of Bartomeu against the unsustainable wage bill at the club compared to their budgetary constraints.

Tusquets now must analyse the financial situation at the club and decide how to proceed with the proposed wage cuts.

