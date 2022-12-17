Carnival Calabar 2022 beckons with rich, colourful offerings

Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa With the theme; Agro Industrialisation, Carnival Calabar 2022, is set for a historic comeback, with a promise of bumper and colourful harvest of fun for residents of Calabar, the host city and enthusiasts of the Africa biggest street party, which returns to the street next week after a twoyear absence.

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, during the Dry Run for the carnival few months ago, stated the intention of his administration to host the biggest ever and most colourful carnival, being the last for his administration, which ends May 28, 2023. This was also reiterated by the state Commissioner for Tourism, Eric Anderson, while giving details of the carnival’s activities.

According to him, a number of activities have been introduced to the bouquet this year as way of making up for the lost years and offering the people the opportunity to harvest rich fun during the Yuletide.

He disclosed that over 20 states from across Nigeria, alongside over 10 countries and different groups from across the nation and globe, are expected to participant at the carnival this year while the attendance is also expected to triple as people are excited about the return of the award-winning carnival that has over the years become a global brand for the country and Cross River State.

According to Anderson, the upward review of the carnival from five packages to seven will enhance mutual tourism benefits to all participants and attendees. “Many art villages, Nollywood actors and actresses will be in attendance. There is also an award night to spice up the event,’’ he revealed.

He also noted; “More choirs which include the legislative Choirs, the judicial Choirs among others will participate at the event that will culminate in award night.”

D u r i n g Christmas Eve, the commi s s i o n e r said all the participants are expected to appear with their white garments. One of the new features of the carnival, he disclosed is the introduction of Arabian Carnival to be hosted by Ayade.

Another new concept injected into the yearly festival celebration is improved bikers event, where operators will be expected to operate within some designated routes in the state.

According to the commissioner, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and Chief Eden Duke will lead the band around the state Some of the main events for this year’s carnival include J’ouvert Band fetes, the crowning of the Carnival Kings and Queens for each band, the Christmas Party Cultural Carnival, the Children’s Carnival, the Mary Slessor Golf Charity Dinner, Annual Ekpe Masquerade, Carnival live music performances and Calabar Carnival African Food Expo.

Carnival Parade The main offering of the carnival remains the carnival parade, covering 12 kilometres stretch, beginning from the Millenium Park, which is the traditional flag-off point, climaxing at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

The parade, which promises to be exciting, delightsome and colourful as ever, will see the competing bands and their revelers employ different elements, ranging from costumes, music, make up, choreographed dance moves and theatrics, to interpret the theme of the carnival, with the best band of the night winning the coveted carnival crown.

As part of its bumper offerings this year, the traditional carnival bands has been increased from five to six while the international carnival and bikers’ event have also be repackaged to offer more excitement, colours and entertainment for the people.

The competing bands are; Bayside Band (Blue) led by the former governor Donald Duke and his wife, Onari Duke; Freedom Band (Yellow); Seagull Band (Red) led by Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Passion 4 Band (Green) and Masta Blasta Band (Orange). And of course, the newly introduced band, Cala Vegas band headed by the former Minister of Tourism and Culture, High Chief Edem Duke.

Table of carnival events December 27: Bikers parade in the morning; Miss Africa beauty pageant in the evening December 28: Main carnival on street parade December 29: Wonders on Wheels in the evening, featuring vintage cars of all brands; International carnival in the evening December 30: Green Carnival in the morning; Street party in the evening December 31: New Year’s Eve fireworks

