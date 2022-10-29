Carnival Calabar returns, unfolds Calas Vegas Band

Carnival Calabar returns to the street of Calabar last week with a big bang, as the state Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, flagged off the first Dry Run of the annual celebration that is billed to hold in December following two years break due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019. This is even as a new carnival band, Calas Vegas Band, with the slogan; Happiness is free, under the leadership of the former Minister of Tourism and Culture, Edem Duke, was welcomed to the carnival fold with applause, as this is expected to add colours and trappings to the enthralling entertainment that awaits the people when the biggest street party in Africa makes a grand entrance later in the year.

With the theme for this year’s carnival as; Agro-Industrialisation, the governor, in flagging off the ceremony, noted that the theme was carefully chosen with a view to sending a message to the global community that Africans can depend on themselves for food. “Agro-Industrialisation was indeed the way to go. Today, we have great reasons to celebrate because Cross River is gathered yet again, to invent the charm that characterises creativity. The theme for this year is agro-industrilisation and indeed, agro-industrialisation is the way to go,’’ he declared.

He further stated that; “For any nation that is committed and serious, that is the way to go. The greatest insecurity is hunger. There is no insecurity more threatening to man than the insecurity of hunger “The war between Ukraine and Russia led to scarcity of grains, this means that by the onset of 2023, the nation will be in big trouble.

Therefore, I see a harbinger of scarcity, hunger and pain, grinding people to their zenith in terms of criminality and animalism.” While the Executive Secretary to the Carnival Calabar Commission, Austin Cobhams, commended Ayade for the theme, saying that it could not have come at any other time than now that the world was going through a period of war and growing insecurities after being ravaged by COVID-19.

“The only way that the world would survive has actually proven to be agro-indistrialisation,” he said. Meanwhile, the newly created band has brought the total carnival bands to seven, namely; Seagull, Passion 4, Masta Blasta, Bayside, Freedom, Diamond and Calas Vegas. The official unveiling and certificate presentation ceremony of Calas Vegas Carnival Band took place at the Ashbury Hall of the Mirage, with top government officials, stakeholders in the tourism sector and other enthusiasts in attendance. Speaking on the creation of the band, the leader, Duke said the creation of the band; “is an opportunity for us to find social opportunities for interaction for our young people who are already making great contributions, especially in the creative sector.”

He further noted that; “it is a platform for economic development, talent discovery, and expression of creativity by our youths and it is an economy of its own.” Duke stated that the need to grow young people and redefine culture, creativity, and entertainment was among other things which led to the creation of the Calas Vegas band. According to him, the band will not only complement the carnival but will market Cross River’s tourism potentials to the world through creativity. While the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Eric Anderson, said the choice of Duke as the leader of the new band was a natural one given his decades of experience in the tourism sector.

“Two years of us not having the Carnival festival, we all thought as Cross River, we should look inward what has been our challenges in the past years and we realised that we have more none competing bands than competing bands and the only way forward was to create two more bands. Today of all the things to appreciate High Chief Edem Duke for is to ask him to head one of the bands.’’

Cobham applauded the band for taking bold steps even without clinging to the government for funds. “I want to commend the Calas Vegas band for these bold steps. This is the first time in seven or eight years of being executive secretary I have seen a carnival band push up even without funds from the government; it’s quite commendable and I’m impressed with what I’m seeing now “I want to congratulate Calas Vegas band and I want to assure you we will extend the same cooperation we have to the five bands to the additional two bands and everything will work out.”

