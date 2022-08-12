Carol Cee set to drop a follow-up to Jehovah Na You

Sensational gospel music act, Carol Cee, is putting finishing touches to a new song that will be dropping soon and all plans underway to shoot the video in some beautiful places in the Ireland. Just like ‘Jehovah Na You’, the new song is still under the supervision of Righteousman, produced by ksolo. It’s going to be another attention commanding attention like “Jehovah Na” You”. It’s a fine new work of arts on the Praise Affairs International stable.

The song currently streaming can be down loaded too, on all digital platforms and it is professionally packaged by high standing producer, K.Solo, reputed for his commercially successful productions in the past.

Pretty looking Carol Cee is not only talented in music, but also gifted in song writing, composition, arranging and acting, which is completely out of the musical. It is on good source that she have starred in six different productions, begining with Emen Isongs block buster, ‘Ekatte’, which made her instantly a hot cake in Nollywood, opening doors for other big time productions which exposed her further to top producers and directors, fetching her productions like ‘Unfinished Business’ where she starred alongside top Nollywoodians which include Genieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot, Patience Ozornkwo and others.

Wi t h over 50 movies to her credit interestingly, s h e d a z z l e d m o v i e b u f f s , making them to be truly confused as to where she appears to be better and best. For Carol Cee, music is not just a profession or hobby, it is simply life. Hence, beneath this dark skin, lays a jewel with voice, so rich and equally strong. This is explicit in her push outs, starting from her ‘Shine’ album in 2004, ‘Rejoice’, in 2010, ‘Uncommon Praise’ in 2012, a 50 minutes, nonstop medley which she topped with ‘Amazed’ in 2017. All were packaged by Righteousman who has since carved a niche for himself in this area. But this year, Righteousman decided to try out the celebrated K. Solo who added his own spice to Carol Cee’s latest work, dubbed “Jehovah Na You”, making it new artistically and c o m m e rcially.

