Caroline Danjuma, Iyabo Ojo fight dirty on Instagram

Nollywood actresses, and costars of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, Caroline Danjuma and Iyabo Ojo, are fighting dirty and trading words on Instagram.

 

Caroline took to her Instagram page to throw shade at a certain “someone” who she claimed has inferiority complex. “Out of trenches, but the trenches is yet to leave you. Love and light to your fav. Inferiority complex is a mental disorder. QueenC,” she wrote.

 

Despite not mentioning any name, some users insinuated the jibe was for one of her colleagues on the show, most especially Laura Ikeji. This is the due to the fact that the duo had been involved in both verbal and physical altercations during the show. Iyabo, who may have felt the dig was for her, took to her Instagram page on Friday to fire a direct shot at Caroline, saying she is “rude and disrespectful”.

 

The 44-year-old also claimed Caroline was angry because of a certain question she asked about her bracelet. “Caro! Caro!! Caro!! Your rudeness and disrespect that night was on a different level, you said I was insensitive towards your boyfriend’s bracelet lol. It’s a pity the camera can’t play out everything,” she wrote.

 

“The most happened off camera but deep down in your heart you know that I was one of the reasons you remained on the show. Even when you snitched on Toyin, showing me her WhatsApp messages to you about me. “I still kept my cool and encouraged you to remain on the show.

 

Off camera you’re so rude and disrespectful even to the crew but I have always made excuses for you. “I can see in your diary sessions, you are such an angel in disguise. Why didn’t you mention I returned your gift? The next day, you said I was insensitive about your boyfriend’s bracelet.

 

“Because I asked if it was from your billionaire ex husband or current billionaire boyfriend lol that’s a girls talk no big deal darling and you know that, we’ve had worse talks than that.

 

“The only issue was I asked on camera which I apologized immediately and we even laughed about it even tho the camera didn’t show that part

 

