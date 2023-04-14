Arts & Entertainments News

Caroline Danjuma Showers Herself Praises, Says I’ve Been Through Fire

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Recounting her trials and struggles in the past year, celebrity businesswoman, Caroline Danjuma has taken to her Instagram page to shower praises on herself for holding on despite the ups and down.

The 35-year-old mother of two noted how she has been through the fire, yet she didn’t give up on herself.

The Nollywood actress who carries herself with lot of respect stated how she always had a long list of icons she aspired to be until she realized that the greatest woman to her was herself.

According to her, she has realized that her greatest competitor, inspiration, motivator, and critic is herself and she always aspires to be a better version.

Speaking further, the ex-billionaire wife of Musa Danjuma said she now gets to appreciate herself more when she realizes all she has put herself through and tolerated.

Taking to her IG page, she penned, “TBT… I was asked who were my icons… I listed out a few names, but then I realized the greatest woman to me had to be me…

“I have walked through fire, but never have I ever given up, my greatest competitor, inspiration, motivator, and critic is certainly myself… I always aspire to be better than who I was…
She also added “You will get to appreciate yourself more when you realize how much you have put yourself through, and how much you have tolerated YET you never crumbled….hence you learn to praise yourself at each milestone…

Cheers to the woman I have become and becoming…

Give yourself a pat on the back, you are doing well. Delay is not denial”.

Pandora Peaceman

