Carpenter, 55, docked for alleged N5.1m fraud

A 55-year-old man, Omoseni Ilesanmi, yesterday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N5.1 million under false pretence. Ilesanmi who gave his address as No 9, Lanre Oke St., Olanbe, Ogun State, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

 

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offences since March 2018 in Mile 12 Lagos. Perezi said that the defendant obtained the sum of N5, 144,400 from the complainant, Mr Daniel Onwuh with pretense that he is a carpenter. He promised to purchase ceiling and roofing sheets for him to roof his house at Ikorodu, Lagos.

“He also said he would purchase burglaries and building materials for a four unit of two bedrooms flat for the complainant.

“When it was time to move into the said house, it was discovered that the defendant g had bought fake and substandard roofing and ceiling materials contrary to what they had agreed on. “He diverted the proceeds into his own use and ran away and as a result of poor quality construction, wind blew away the said roof and  ceiling.

“All efforts made to make him get the job done has proved abortive,” Perezi said. The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a threeyear jail term for stealing, while Section 314 provides 15 years for obtaining under false pretenses. The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum. Tanimola adjourned the case until March 17, for trial.

