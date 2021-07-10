Carpentry runs in my family’s blood –Former presidential spokesman

Former Presidential spokesperson to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, has revealed why he will continue to cherish people in carpentry profession, saying his father was a carpenter of great note. The veteran Journalist made the disclosure when he was decorated as a brand ambassador to Vento Furniture.

Adeniyi noted that despite his achievements in the media, he would be proud to be addressed as a furniture seller. “This is particularly special for me because my late father was a carpenter. So, now you have a carpenter’s son selling furniture”, he said. The Head, Strategy and Communication of Vento, Joshua Ocheja, said the furniture company was attracted to Adeniyi by his numerous literary works that have contributed to good governance and nation building. Ocheja further added that” this is a first in recognizing the social value of intellectuals and the audience they influence in society.”

In accepting the offer, Adeniyi expressed surprise that a writer could be picked to occupy a space meant only for celebrities. “Adeniyi has distinguished himself as a writer and journalist who has authored several books that are of premium content. Besides, Adeniyi’s style of writing and public engagements resonates with the premium quality of Vento Furniture, which is designed to bring maximum comfort to every home, like the satisfaction you get after reading his (Adeniyi’s) literary works,” Ocheja noted.

