Carrots help prevent kidney, gall bladder stones (2)

Carrots help prevent kidney, gall bladder stones

Carrot, daucus carota, is a well-known household vegetable. Carrot is native to Eurasia and northern Africa. It belongs to the umbelliferae family of plants, and grows up to 80cm high, with tiny leaves.

You want a youthful and healthy skin? You want your skin to take on a youthful glow and radiate beauty and health? Then make friend with carrot. It is not an accident that carrot is so easily available everywhere in our society.

It is true, and I agree, that one’s state of mind matters a lot when it comes to physical appearance. It is therefore recommended that you eat your grated carrot as soon as possible or better still, immediately.

For diarrhoea and colitis, boiled or grated carrot will be beneficial due to the presence of pectin. Boiling does not harm carotene, its major ingredient, but exposure to light does. So feel free to boil carrot with your yam or rice and enjoy yourself naturally. Carrot is invaluable in treating infertility. Drinking carrot juice is excellent for treating dysmenorhea [painful menstruation], ammernohea [premature menopause], annovulation [inability to ovulate] and hormonal imbalance. Research has confirmed that carrot is one of the natural vegetables with anti-cancer properties.

Carotene is said to react against cancer tumours and modulate the spread as well as strengthen the immune system to battle and overpower the cancer cells. I want you, dear reader, to spread this good news to your fellow brothers and sisters.

Isn’t it great that God gave us an overabundance of carrot to strengthen our immunity? Yet, how many of us avail of these wonderful blessings? For those who suffer from cancer, I want to suggest that you blend some carrot and tomato together, as described in method 1 above. The only difference is that you add five tomatoes and blend all together. Take half a glass thrice daily for at least five months. Remember that cancer is not malaria. So, don’t expect a cure overnight. Allow na-ture to take its course.

