Carrots help prevent kidney, gall bladder stones

Carrot, daucus carota, is a wellknown household vegetable. Carrot is native to Eurasia and northern Africa. It belongs to the umbelliferae family of plants, and grows up to 80cm high, with tiny leaves.

How to apply carrot therapy

• Grated carrot: Simply cut some carrots into shreds and add to salad or add to your meal. Alternatively, you can simply chew the carrot.

This is the most convenient way as it does not require any preparation.

• Beauty cream: To make carrot beauty cream blend five carrots with a bottle of honey.

Rub it on the face or body at night and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning. Do this every night for at least two months.

You will be amazed at the transformation it will bring to your skin. You want a youthful and healthy skin?

You want your skin to take on a youthful glow and radiate beauty and health? Then make friend with carrot.

It is not an accident that carrot is so easily available everywhere in our society. It is true, and I agree, that one’s state of mind matters a lot when it comes to physical appearance. Nevertheless, it is also true, as scientific evidence testifies, that carrot makes the skin healthy and youthful. Do you suffer from skin dryness, wrinkles, atrophy or acne? Then make friend with carrot and you will see the difference. Carrot not only helps the skin but also strengthens the nails and hair and gives them a natural look.

Such is the beauty enhancing qualities of carrot. Carrot helps to prevent kidney stones and gall bladder stones. This it does by helping to balance mucosas, that is, the membranes that cover the interior of ducts and organ cavities.

By strengthening the immune system, carrot helps to prevent sinusitis, cough and catarrh. Carrot also gives a quick relieve in cases of gastritis, ulcers and excess acidity. Mothers should train their children to love carrot rather than coke or chocolate. As from six months onward, let your baby take carrot and watch to see the effect. It prevents diarrhoea and anaemia, stimulates growth, help tooth growth and beautiful skin. Sickle cell anaemia is still common in our society.

But carrot is there to offer hope and solace. A sickle cell sufferer who takes carrot regularly can live a crisis-free life and grow up to ripe old-age. Carrot takes care of the complications associated with sickle-cell anaemia.

Children who suffer from growth retardation and are so deficient that they can’t walk, or talk or play, will benefit from carrot. Carrot helps to expel worms or parasites due to its essential oil. For this, it is recommended that you eat fresh, raw carrot or grated. Two carrots on empty stomach for a week is effective. Note, however, that carrot is very sensitive to light. Carotene, which is the main active component of carrot, loses a lot of its potency when exposed to light for long.

