Health

Carrots help prevent kidney, gall bladder stones

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm Comment(0)

Carrot, daucus carota, is a wellknown household vegetable. Carrot is native to Eurasia and northern Africa. It belongs to the umbelliferae family of plants, and grows up to 80cm high, with tiny leaves.

How to apply carrot therapy

• Grated carrot: Simply cut some carrots into shreds and add to salad or add to your meal. Alternatively, you can simply chew the carrot.

This is the most convenient way as it does not require any preparation.

• Beauty cream: To make carrot beauty cream blend five carrots with a bottle of honey.

Rub it on the face or body at night and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning. Do this every night for at least two months.

You will be amazed at the transformation it will bring to your skin. You want a youthful and healthy skin?

You want your skin to take on a youthful glow and radiate beauty and health? Then make friend with carrot.

It is not an accident that carrot is so easily available everywhere in our society. It is true, and I agree, that one’s state of mind matters a lot when it comes to physical appearance. Nevertheless, it is also true, as scientific evidence testifies, that carrot makes the skin healthy and youthful. Do you suffer from skin dryness, wrinkles, atrophy or acne? Then make friend with carrot and you will see the difference. Carrot not only helps the skin but also strengthens the nails and hair and gives them a natural look.

Such is the beauty enhancing qualities of carrot. Carrot helps to prevent kidney stones and gall bladder stones. This it does by helping to balance mucosas, that is, the membranes that cover the interior of ducts and organ cavities.

By strengthening the immune system, carrot helps to prevent sinusitis, cough and catarrh. Carrot also gives a quick relieve in cases of gastritis, ulcers and excess acidity. Mothers should train their children to love carrot rather than coke or chocolate. As from six months onward, let your baby take carrot and watch to see the effect. It prevents diarrhoea and anaemia, stimulates growth, help tooth growth and beautiful skin. Sickle cell anaemia is still common in our society.

But carrot is there to offer hope and solace. A sickle cell sufferer who takes carrot regularly can live a crisis-free life and grow up to ripe old-age. Carrot takes care of the complications associated with sickle-cell anaemia.

Children who suffer from growth retardation and are so deficient that they can’t walk, or talk or play, will benefit from carrot. Carrot helps to expel worms or parasites due to its essential oil. For this, it is recommended that you eat fresh, raw carrot or grated. Two carrots on empty stomach for a week is effective. Note, however, that carrot is very sensitive to light. Carotene, which is the main active component of carrot, loses a lot of its potency when exposed to light for long.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

‘Environmental control, key to fight malaria’

Posted on Author Olaide Raheem

In order to make progress in the fight to eliminate malaria, a Professor and Consultant Medical Parasitologist at the College of Medicine University of Lagos, Wellington Oyinbo has called on Nigerians to prioritise the cleaning of drainages in their environment. Also, Oyibo who said the measure was aimed to nip the breathing of mosquitoes in […]
Health Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria to receive 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, broke the news at the presidential task force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja on Thursday. He said Nigeria is a member […]
Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines: Raise hope to end COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Between December 31, 2019 and November 17, 2020, over 55 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 1, 328, 537 deaths. With the discovery of recent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, the hope of ending the pandemic soon worldwide has been raised. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports Early results from Moderna, Inc. an American company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica