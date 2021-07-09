Cars45 announces partnership with online marketplace, Jiji

Tech-driven car dealership, Cars45, has sealed a partnership with the popular online marketplace, Jiji, towards creating a dominant automotive marketplace for the African continent. According to the two companies, the deal will create a new and leading pan-African car buying and selling business, with Jiji as the largest online marketplace in Africa and Cars45 being the continent’s leading tech-enabled automotive trading platform.

Jiji also has a presence in the Ugandan and Tanzanian markets. The two companies said in a press statement that under the agreement, both entities will see a merger of their operations in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria and create Africa’s number one automotive marketplace for end-users, dealers, and OEMs. “The merger of operations promises a new level of trade experience for auto buyers and sellers across the three countries. Joining the Jiji family will allow Cars45 users to benefit from Jiji’s market-leading products in online classifieds.”

