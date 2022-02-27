Cartoon Network Africa’s favourite family is back for season 2

Just when you thought that this year couldn’t get off to a better start, think again! Cartoon Network brings you a brand-new season of its original local production, CN to the Rescue. Premier on Monday, February 21 on Cartoon Network Africa, the show is set to keep audiences laughing uncontrollably with pure African humour and fresh, imaginative content that combines the forces of live-action comedy with quality animation.

Following the massive success of season one, which ranked as the number one watched show in South Africa across all kids’ channels in January 2021*, CN to the Rescue 2 takes us deeper into the adventurous parallel world of Tapiwa’s ‘Imagination Room’.

Here the lines between reality and animation become more blurred, the story becomes more real, and the adventure becomes even crazier than ever! Is the new mysterious family member, Uncle Ezekius from Cape Town, a good guy, or is he plotting evil?

Haibo! – will Tapiwa and his no-nonsense glam, but caring Mama, intensely focused nerdy bra, and happy-go-lucky Gogo find a way out of the ‘Imagination Room’ in time?

“CN to the Rescue is just like the kind of show that used to inspire me when I was a kid – it’s all about family, adventure and imagination.

The cool thing about this show, though, is it’s wrapped in a uniquely African aesthetic with a true local flavour,” says Fyvie. “Working on it was a joy, a challenge and a miracle all wrapped into one. Thanks to WarnerMedia for trusting us and supporting our passion!”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...