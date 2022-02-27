Body & Soul

Cartoon Network Africa’s favourite family is back for season 2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Just when you thought that this year couldn’t get off to a better start, think again! Cartoon Network brings you a brand-new season of its original local production, CN to the Rescue. Premier on Monday, February 21 on Cartoon Network Africa, the show is set to keep audiences laughing uncontrollably with pure African humour and fresh, imaginative content that combines the forces of live-action comedy with quality animation.

 

Following the massive success of season one, which ranked as the number one watched show in South Africa across all kids’ channels in January 2021*, CN to the Rescue 2 takes us deeper into the adventurous parallel world of Tapiwa’s ‘Imagination Room’.

 

Here the lines between reality and animation become more blurred, the story becomes more real, and the adventure becomes even crazier than ever! Is the new mysterious family member, Uncle Ezekius from Cape Town, a good guy, or is he plotting evil?

 

Haibo! – will Tapiwa and his no-nonsense glam, but caring Mama, intensely focused nerdy bra, and happy-go-lucky Gogo find a way out of the ‘Imagination Room’ in time?

 

“CN to the Rescue is just like the kind of show that used to inspire me when I was a kid – it’s all about family, adventure and imagination.

 

The cool thing about this show, though, is it’s wrapped in a uniquely African aesthetic with a true local flavour,” says Fyvie. “Working on it was a joy, a challenge and a miracle all wrapped into one. Thanks to WarnerMedia for trusting us and supporting our passion!”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I HAVE ALWAYS LOVED A SIMPLE LIFEST YLE –Akin Alabi

Posted on Author interview with IFEOMA ONONYE,

Akin Alabi is one of the pioneers of hip hop music video productions in Nigeria. Over time, the mutli-talented video director has upgraded his craft by mastering his love for his other talent, art. While other artists painted on canvas, Alabi loves to transform a plain footwear, belt, hat into a work of art with […]
Body & Soul

When Dolapo Badmus set tongues wagging

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Based on the cosmopolitan nature of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State, where there are people from diverse cultures with different languages and also considered as the hub for business, entertainment and so many others, the Police Force choose their best officer as spokesperson for the state.   On that note, when Dolapo Badmus was […]
Body & Soul

The colour code luxury suits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Its a colour coded frenzy from Alancruzer’s formal luxury suits collection. The fashion designer, Damola Cruz and founder of Alancruzer men’s line channels an ultra-sophisticated yet urban design for the spring-summer 2021 season.   The suit collection is packed with colourful monochromatic number. Created with bright colours men rarely think of, like soft pink, vibrant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica