Carviva introduces first digital fuel payment solution in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Carviva Technologies Limited has come up with an innovative digital fuel payment alternative solution to solve the problem associated with cash payments and to address the connectivity issues that affect the use of Point of Sales (POS) terminals for transactions in filling stations across Nigeria. Tagged ‘Carviva Fuel Wallet’, it is the first step in revolutionising merchant-customer transaction in Nigeria’s petroleum energy business ecosystem. The solution is first of its kind mobile phone virtual wallet and fully digitized OMNI channel for millions of car owners and filling stations across Nigeria.

With the solution, car owners do not need to carry cash or debit cards to buy fuel or gas in filling stations once they have a valid and active mobile phone number. A car owner can buy fuel via USSD or other OMNI channels, Carviva issues e-Fuel token and security keys; the car owner receives e-fuel token notification (via email or SMS); drives to participating filling station, and the attendant at participating filling station dispenses Fuel. Speaking on the solution, Founder & CEO, Carviva Technologies Limited, Ayodeji Subair, said the fuel wallet was aimed at solving the ‘cash’ challenge often encountered by customers at fuel stations.

“It is simple, smart and a secure cashless solution for buying fuel and gas at any time and in any location in the country,’’ he said. Subair, a seasoned Telecoms Management, Techpreneur and Digital product strategy professional with 25 years experience spanning CORE, EDGE, CDN, Intelligent and Interconnect Networks, explained: “Carviva Fuel Wallet is the future of digital fuel payments in Nigeria and Africa. CARVIVA Fuel Wallet is a cashless and cardless solution that effectively turns every mobile phone number into a virtual wallet for buying fuel and gas at filling stations.

“Our idea is simple. We want car owners to buy fuel and gas at any participating filling station without the need of a bank debit card or cash. Our innovative solution is the first of its kind mobile phone virtual wallet and fully digitized OMNI channel for millions of car owners and filling stations across Nigeria. It’s simple, safe and secure channel that reduces or eliminates cash handling by car owners and filling stations in Nigeria. “Our partnership also brings cross-selling opportunities of telematic devices and genuine spare parts at our participating filling station outlets. Our API first approach implies that Fuel Wallet can easily be extended to new digital channels to drive increased sales, fuel volume and customer base for our partners.

 

