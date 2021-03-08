Sports

CAS reduces Ahmad Ahmad’s ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the
appeal filed by the suspended President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA
Ethics Committee issued on November 19, 2020 (grounds served on January 21, 2021) (the Challenged Decision).
The CAS Panel has partially upheld the appeal and has reduced the length of the suspension
imposed on Mr Ahmad to two years, starting today, less the period of suspension already served
between November 19, 2020 and January 29, 2021, and has also reduced the fine, fixed now at
CHF 50,000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Porto edge Juve as Haaland puts Dortmund in charge against Sevilla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Porto scored in the first minute of each half to edge ahead in their Champions League tie against Juventus. Mehdi Taremi pounced on Rodrigo Bentancur’s poor back pass to slide in and convert after only 63 seconds. Juventus were being outplayed but Adrien Rabiot saw an acrobatic effort pushed away, and Moussa Marega stroked […]
Sports

Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open with hamstring injury

Posted on Author Reporter

…as rising COVID-19 cases forces reduction of number of fans Recently crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open in another serious blow to organisers of the tournament in Paris. Osaka, who claimed her third grand slam title in New York last week, is struggling with a hamstring injury and joins world No 1 […]
Sports

Liverpool won’t force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will. Salah told Spanish newspaper AS in an interview this month that he admired Real Madrid and Barcelona, fuelling talk in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica