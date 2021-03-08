The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the
appeal filed by the suspended President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA
Ethics Committee issued on November 19, 2020 (grounds served on January 21, 2021) (the Challenged Decision).
The CAS Panel has partially upheld the appeal and has reduced the length of the suspension
imposed on Mr Ahmad to two years, starting today, less the period of suspension already served
between November 19, 2020 and January 29, 2021, and has also reduced the fine, fixed now at
CHF 50,000.
CAS reduces Ahmad Ahmad’s ban
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the