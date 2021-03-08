CAS reduces Ahmad Ahmad’s ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the

appeal filed by the suspended President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr Ahmad Ahmad against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA

Ethics Committee issued on November 19, 2020 (grounds served on January 21, 2021) (the Challenged Decision).

The CAS Panel has partially upheld the appeal and has reduced the length of the suspension

imposed on Mr Ahmad to two years, starting today, less the period of suspension already served

between November 19, 2020 and January 29, 2021, and has also reduced the fine, fixed now at

CHF 50,000.

