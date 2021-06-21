CAS reduces Siasia’s ban to five years

Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles star, Samson Siasia, has been given a lifeline by the Court of Arbiteration for Sports (CAS), as his life ban by FIFA has been reduced to five years.

In a release by the sports apex court, the court responded to an appeal by the former national team coach after he was given a life ban from any football related activities for infringement on Article 1 (bribery) on FIFA code of ethics.

CAS ruled that a sanction of life ban was inappropriate for a first offence and thereby reduced the ban to five years.

