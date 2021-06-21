Sports

CAS reduces Siasia’s ban to five years

Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles star, Samson Siasia, has been given a lifeline by the Court of Arbiteration for Sports (CAS), as his life ban by FIFA has been reduced to five years.
In a release by the sports apex court, the court responded to an appeal by the former national team coach after he was given a life ban from any football related activities for infringement on Article 1 (bribery) on FIFA code of ethics.
CAS ruled that a sanction of life ban was inappropriate for a first offence and thereby reduced the ban to five years.

Sports

I want to score in every game, says Aribo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has said he wants to score in every game he plays after he took his tally to seven with the goal against Hibernian on Sunday.   Aribo fired in a volley in the 20th minute which broke the deadlock at Ibrox Stadium before Ryan Kent’s second half effort […]
Sports

Shorunmu tips Maduka Okoye for glory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Ike Shorunmu, has heaped encomium on Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, over his performance in the two friendly games played against Algeria and Tunisia. Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, the former national team coach said the Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper really showed guile in the game despite starting on a shaky […]
Sports

England, Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on Oct. 8

Posted on Author Reporter

  England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8. It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns. The Wembley game will be one of two additional international matches scheduled as part of triple headers in […]

