CAS to bandits: No forest in North West safe for you

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has vowed the readiness of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to take out suspected bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising parts of the North West, warning that no forest will be a safe haven for their atrocious tendencies.

The CAS issued the warning over the weekend, during a luncheon organised by the NAF, to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir with frontline troops in Katsina State.

Abubakar used the occasion to charge personnel of the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on the compelling to stay the course of the anti-kidnapping and banditry operations, until the evil acts acts and other forms of criminality were brought to an end.

The Air Chief’s visit was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

While charging the personnel to maintain control of the operational space and exploit every intelligence resource., Abubakar said: “We must continue to remain focused by maintaining the highest level of vigilance and combat readiness that the NAF is known for in order to rid our communities of criminal elements.”

In his remarks, the CAS explained that the tradition of having lunch with frontline troops during festivities, was borne out of the need to strengthen the bond of comradeship, foster espirit-de-corps and create a more relaxed atmosphere for troops to unwind whilst remaining geared up to face the tasks ahead.

This was as he noted that the luncheons also served as avenues to celebrate and appreciate the hard work, dedication, resilience and patriotism of the personnel as well as convey his support for the smooth and timely execution of their assigned missions.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal Abubakar, while acknowledging the sacrifices of officers and personnel, who had paid the supreme price in their service to the nation, prayed that God would grant their families comfort, even as the NAF continues to acknowledge their efforts with gestures like the Group Life Insurance and other incentives.

