Sports

Casablanca to host CAF Champions League final in July

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Kigali on Saturday chose Moroccan city Casablanca to host the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final.
The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw. The two-time champions forced a 1-1 draw at Mouloudia Alger of Algeria on Friday, making them favourites to reach the semi-finals, where they are likely to meet Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.
Wydad hammered Chiefs 4-0 when they met in Group C and although the Moroccans lost the second meeting 1-0 they sent a reserve team to South Africa to avoid Covid-19 quarantine restrictions. The July 10 final of the CAF Confederation Cup — the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League — will be staged in Cotonou, the commercial capital of Benin.
Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the centrepiece of a multi-sport complex, can accommodate 67,000 spectators while the Stade l’Amitie General Mathieu Kerekoua in Cotonou has a 20,000 capacity. Egypt was selected to host the first eight-team CAF Women’s Champions League tournament during the second half of this year on dates to be announced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

MFM, Rangers share points in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Home team MFM FC of Lagos on Sunday forced Rangers to a 1-1 draw in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 5 games played across various centres.   Rangers took the lead in the first half through Ugochukwu Ugwuoke in the 23rd minute with Muyiwa Balogun restoring parity six minutes later as the […]
Sports

Ancelotti to invite Mourinho for drink after Marine FA Cup tie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Carlo Ancelotti said he will invite José Mourinho to his home in Crosby when Tottenham visit Marine next month – Covid restrictions permitting – and that the historic tie demonstrates the importance of the FA Cup.   Ancelotti has lived in Crosby since he became Everton manager 12 months ago and, despite a glittering career […]
Sports

Siasia optimistic as CAS shifts hearing to Feb 2021

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, whose hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) was shifted from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, till February 3, 2021, has exuded confidence in getting a fair hearing at the apex arbiter on sports disputes. Siasia’s appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA was listed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica