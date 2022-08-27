Casemiro: Play-breaker set to serve United with steel, style, stability

The arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid has elicited new hopes in Manchester United, and the Red Devils faithful have genuine reasons to be optimistic because they have landed a jewel who could potentially solve many problems plaguing the squad. Before their 2-1 win over Liverpool last Monday, United looked like a squad in deep crisis; they had lost their first two matches of the season conceding six goals in the ties against Brentford and Brighton, and questions were raised about the capacity of their new manager Erik Ten Haag to navigate the club back to reckoning.

Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford before the match against Liverpool and even though he is yet to kick a ball for the Devils, some pundits have claimed his presence was one of those factors responsible for the top-level show United players put up against Jurgen Klopp’s men. The Brazilian arrives as a five-time Champions League winner and one of Europe’s most successful midfielders of the last decade. Over the years and even this summer, United have spent a lot of cash to improve the defence but the backline has been inconsistent. The Red Devils have badly needed a strong defensive midfielder and now they have got one in the form of Casemiro, who can provide a rock solid cover in front of the back four. So, the 30-year-old is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet. He might as well get the nod to start against Southampton on Saturday.

Ten Hag has mainly utilised the 4-2-3-1 system and in that setup, we can expect Christian Eriksen to partner the Samba star in the centre. The Danish international is mainly a central attacking midfielder but since the position is occupied by Bruno Fernandes, he has started as a central midfielder and would likely feature heavily in that role. The likes of Scot McTominay and Fred have been given ample time but the duo have not proved to be good enough and therefore, they should mostly be on the bench. Casemiro appears to have put down the gauntlet after picking up an iconic jersey number 18 made famous by legendary Paul Scholes, and the Brazilian said he is willing to follow in the footstep of the Englishman to power United to success.

“I think there are players that you remember in your life. So, in terms of idols in this position my idol growing up was always [Zinedine] Zidane, [but] here at Manchester United, it was always Paul Scholes. “He’s a player that was small but he got stuck in, he was a fighter, he gave everything on the pitch. His passing over 50 to 70 metres was incredible.

“Manchester United have always [had] good players in that position. [Michael] Carrick was also a great player so I think that Manchester United have always had good players in that position and in midfield. “The little guy [Scholes] was very good and what I loved about him when he played was that he was small but he went in hard and fair.” The Red Devils will be keen on reproducing the sort of display that earned them their first victory of the season when they travel to play Southampton and Casemiro is expected to play a part.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...