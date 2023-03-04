Casemiro: the man of steel saving the Red Devils

The last time Manchester United played against Liverpool, Casemiro was at the stadium but not on the pitch; it was the first time he would see the Red Devils from close range as one of their players and it was a perfect unveiling event for him as the Erik TenHaag men defeated the Jurgen Klopp’s army 2-1. Before that tie, Man united had endured a poor start to the new season; the 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and another 4-0 defeat in the hands of Brentford painted a gloomy future but looked like the club was waiting for the arrival of the Brazilain to kick-start their season. Six months on as we Sunday’s return fixture against Liverpool at Anfield approaches, Casemiro has silenced his doubters and become indispensable. There is an argument to say the Brazil midfielder is now Man Utd’s most important player, with top scorer Marcus Rashford the only other man that could reasonably stake a claim to that title. Casemiro has delivered everything expected of him and more. No longer the anchor in a midfield trio that includes pass masters Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the 31-year-old now has licence to show he’s no slouch on the ball, either. In fact, Casemiro is on course to record his most prolific season yet in terms of goal contributions with five goals and five assists already. But it is defensively that Casemiro is most valuable. As the stats show, he leads United for tackles, possession won in middle third, fouls won and duels won per 90. Although his opener against Newcastle helped secure his player-ofthe- match gong, it was his influence in keeping out the Magpies that set him apart. Few can smell danger like Casemiro. He always knows where he needs to be. This was plain to see just before the break at Wembley as he blocked Joelinton to win a goal-kick, pre-empting that the Newcastle midfielder would beat Diogo Dalot on the wing. Casemiro, who has put an end to the days of the McFred pivot at Old Trafford, brings a steeliness to United’s midfield that’s been missing since Roy Keane departed in 2005. Just like the former United captain, Casemiro elevates those around him – you only need to look at Fred’s rejuvenation this season to understand that – while delivering consistently. With centre-back pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane behind Casemiro, Ten Hag has built a strong spine that can keep the team afloat in moments of struggle as was the case at Wembley on Sunday. There is a blend of fire and tenacity from the two South Americans, which compliments Varane’s ice-cold persona. Legend Louis Saha believes Casemiro is the “remedy to any danger” Man Utd face as he becomes the Red Devils’ most influential player. When asked who United’s most important player is, former striker Saha told Betfred: “It’s a difficult one because for me it seems like Casemiro gives more confidence to the team. Lisandro Martínez benefits from Casemiro’s experience and it’s the same for Marcus Rashford. “You notice every time when Manchester United recover the ball, just how quickly Casemiro is looking for the strikers. The team believe they can defend, they believe they c a n c o u n t – er-attack and that’s all down to Casemiro. If he’s not there, then there’s not the same energy, experience and calmness.” Ten Haag will surely rely on him as they face Liverpool challenge at Anfield sunday which may reflect on their challenge for the title.

Like this: Like Loading...