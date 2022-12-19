Cases congestion: Lawyers in defence of Constitutional Court’s creation

‘Creation of Constitutional Court’ ll aid quick justice delivery’

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind the call by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BoSAN) for the establishment of a Constitutional Court to handle constitutional, political and election matters

Some senior lawyers have applauded the recent call by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BoSAN) for the creation of a Constitutional Court solely for the hearing of constitutional, political and electoral matters.

The lawyers disclosed that if the call is heeded by the Federal Government, it will go a long way in helping to fast track dispensation of justice and ease out cases congestion. BoSAN had last week Monday made the call during a special court session by the Federal High Court of Nigeria to mark its 2022/2023 legal year. Making the call, BoSAN expressed displeasure that several matters, including fundamental right enforcement suits, have continued to suffer adjournments, owing to the plethora of political cases that are flooding the High Court.

According to BoSAN, the Constitutional Court, which exists in many countries, would upon its creation, be like the National Industrial Court that exercises jurisdiction on matters relating to employment and other industrial-related matters.

BoSAN in its speech delivered by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) said: “The founding fathers of our democracy and those who fashioned the specialised and exclusive jurisdiction for the Federal High Court did not envisage the aberration of cases on political disputations arising from lack of internal democracy, political shenanigans, and impunity in the management of political parties, as one that will interrupt this court from doing its constitutional duty.

“Normal cases inevitably had to suffer adjournments thereby frustrating good and urgent causes. With all humility, we have reached a stage when very urgently, the Parliament, Judiciary and stakeholders in the administration of justice should consider the establishment of the National Constitutional Court of Nigeria.

“The Constitutional Court is one that will handle all constitutional, political and election matters. It will be a Federal Court of the status of a High Court with Divisions in all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Court will have unlimited jurisdiction to determine all causes as relating to the enforcement of/or connected with the interpretation of the Constitution, enforcement of fundamental rights of the citizens, determination as to whether any person has been lawfully elected into any office from the President to the State governors and members of all the Legislative houses. “The Court will be like the National Industrial Court of Nigeria that exercises jurisdiction on matters related to employment and other industrial related matters.

“All the decisions of the Court will be appealable to the Court of Appeal and all appeals end at the Court of Appeal. There will no longer be the need to take away about 500 judges from their normal court responsibilities to sit on Election Tribunals all over the country.

“We have enough human resources to serve the court in all capacities. My lords, there exists Constitutional Courts in many countries of the world, where such jurisdictions as proposed function effectively to relieve regular Courts of political cases.

Examples of such countries are India, South Africa, South Korea, Egypt, Zambia, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Germany. “In all these countries, records are available to show that Constitutional Courts have become a solution that enhances jurisprudence, specialisation, and promotion of political stability through judicial interventions.

“Nigeria is perhaps the only country in the world where litigation on political disputes including election causes is the highest in the world. “The Courts including the Supreme Court have constituted the most reliable pillar of support for the practice of democracy since 1999″.

While noting that the 1995 Constitution that was promulgated by the military government under General Sani Abacha, made provision for the establishment of a Constitutional Court, BoSAN added, “With a hindsight, one can safely say that it was a grave error, an unfortunate one for that matter, that the Court was not established in 1999 when General Abdulsalami concluded military governance in Nigeria.

“We believe the advantages of a National Constitutional Court are too great to be ignored at this stage of our constitutional development. “The Court will be busy all through the year, specialisation in the Bench and the Bar will help the country politically and jurisprudentially. “Twenty-three years of uninterrupted political governance have given the opportunity to make structural adjustments or remodeling of the Courts and administration of justice.

The country will benefit from the gains of jurisprudential literature and experience of the Judiciary. “The cost of establishing and maintaining this Court will be equal to the sum being wasted on the provision of logistics, convenience and security for judges, hundreds of support staff who are made to traverse the length and breadth of Nigeria to adjudicate on political and election cases.

“We urge that this suggestion be given national conversation to encourage the Parliament to turn its attention to policies that will strengthen the structure of our administration of justice”. BoSAN had made a similar call three years ago during a valedictory court session in honour of the retired Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Abdul-Kafarati, in Abuja, Its argument was that the establishment of Constitutional Court should be revisited and reintegrated into the Constitution in compliance with Section 250.

“The congestion in our courts and unwarranted consequences include total demobilisation of regular cases due to attention and urgency of political matters. “Judiciary cannot continue like this. The political rights of a few citizens cannot override the legal rights of millions of citizens to live, do business and prosper. “The truth is that congestion and delay of the administration of justice are destroying several busi-

nesses, discouraging foreign investors from coming to Nigeria. “This is the time when an urgent conference of stakeholders should hold to consider the structure of our judicial system, its structure and bring out solutions”, BoSAN argued. CJ’s concern

The current Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had equally expressed worries concerning the number of cases pending before the court, just as he lamented that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets. While noting that the situation was particularly worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the Court, Justice Tsoho posited that, “We are accustomed to being expected to do more with less or no resources provided at all. While our needs continue to rise, funding doesn’t keep pace”.

Speaking during the special court session held to mark the 2022/2023 legal year, Justice Tsoho said Sections 29 (5) and 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, 2022, foisted on the High Court, the exclusive jurisdiction of hearing and determining pre-election complaints, with Section 285 (10) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, mandating that such cases must be concluded within 180 days from the date of filing of the suit.

The CJ further argued that, “This is notwithstanding the judges’ existing high-volume dockets that present enormous challenges. “It is necessary to place on record that the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022, was enacted without any consultation with the Court. Also, no support whatsoever was provided to address the increased responsibility.

This weighed heavily on the operations of the Court”. He went ahead to reveal that a total of 1,838 pre-election cases were filed before the court, out of which 1, 285 cases were disposed of, leaving a total of 556 cases pending. Justice Tsoho equally disclosed that a total number of 135, 592 cases were pending before the court at the end of the last legal year, comprising 41, 788 civil cases, 31, 832 criminal cases; 39, 799 motions and 22, 173 fundamental rights enforcement applications.

The CJ suggested that the current number of judges of the court, which stands at 75, is still short of the constitutionally set limit of 100, adding that though the process for the appointment of 15 more judges for the court is ongoing, “there is a crying need to speedily increase the maximum number of judges for the court, in the interest of the litigating public and the general society.

While revealing that no fewer than 128,000 cases are pending at various Divisions of the Federal High Court across the country, Justice Tsoho revealed that thousands of criminal cases were filed between September 2020 and June 2021.

According to him, “There were 40,822 civil cases; 30,197 criminal cases; 35,563 motions, and 20,258 fundamental rights enforcement applications pending at the end of that legal year. “The total number of cases disposed of during that year was 6, 915 cases; with a total of 128, 234 pending at the end of the legal year”.

Lawyers react

In his reaction to calls by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BoSAN) for the establishment of the National Constitutional Court of Nigeria to specifically handle constitutional, political, and election matters, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Babatunde Ogala, said, “since the body has spoken for all Senior Advocates, I cannot have a contrary opinion outside that, given the fact that I am also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

I support the call wholeheartedly, even though my views may be different, it remains a collective responsibility”. On his part, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Babajide Koku, said the call for the creation of the National Constitutional Court of Nigeria by BoSAN is a welcome development, adding that in a country like South Africa, there is a constitutional court.

He posited: “We as commercial lawyers and lawyers who are not involved in a lot of political cases welcome the call. In South Africa, we have the constitutional court. I think it is a welcome development”. For a Lagos-based legal pundit, Dr. Yemi Omodele, the problem of Nigeria is beyond human imagination because crimes keep on increasing in the country, civil litigations keep increasing, while the number of judges at both the appellate and High Court levels keeps on reducing.

According to him, “So, the workload on the court system in Nigeria at the lower court and the appellate level is much. Therefore, there is a need to revolutionise the judicial system by making sure that justice is brought closer to the litigants, and that what they expect from the judicial system is given to them within the shortest possible time.

“The unnecessary elongation of cases in our courts keeps on discouraging litigants and lawyers because when a lawyer goes to court, he targets to conclude the case within a very short time. But where a lawyer is handling a case and no meaningful progress is made, he gets discouraged and also the litigants”.

Omodele also stated that the need to restructure the judicial system cannot be overemphasised in the sense that the workload on the judges could be reduced.

On the call by BoSAN for the establishment of the Constitutional Court of Nigeria, the legal luminary posited that if there is a court specially designated to handle constitutional, political and electoral matters, there is nothing wrong and there is nothing bad about it.

“All it will entail is that it will bring about quick dispensation of justice because the judge would have known that what he is handling is purely on constitutional matters. The lawyers and the litigants would also know the forum to go and file their cases. It will aid in the fast-tracking of cases.

“But where you assign constitutional matters to a judge who is presiding over land matters, matrimonial causes, contract cases, maritime cases, Pre-election matters, I doubt how that single judge can cope in terms of the quick dispensation of justice.

“Will the government of the day yield to the call for the creation of the National Constitutional Court of Nigeria based on their atrocities and track records? “Will the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly pass it into law, will they consider it because of their selfish interest? “I doubt. But if the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly are ready and willing to do the needful, it can be achievable. “The creation of Constitutional Court is a way of resolving the backlog of cases in court. I think that was what prompted BoSAN to call for the creation of that special court so that there will be need to waste time on cases”, Omodele added.

An human rights lawyer, Malachy Ugwummadu, commended Bo- SAN for the call, saying “they have remained committed to the search for proper constitutionalism and deepening the country’s democratic practice.

Our experience has shown that at every election season, just as we have now, our courts across the board come to a halt in their operations because most of the judges are deployed and designated to handle pre and post-election matters, considering that the constitution has made it a time-bound matter including election petitions.

Ugwummadu said: “We would probably find very serious attention paid to every other matter that is unrelated to pre-election and post-election matters. In short, in many of our courts, except being a practising lawyer, I can tell you that most judges who are so designated would categorically tell you that those cases cannot come up for hearing until they complete their electoral assignments.

“Other matters are as important as election matters. In short, if you go into the debate about the judicialisation of our election processes, you will find that what we would have been striving to achieve is to come to the point where election matters and issues of voting and selection of political leadership are not determined by our courts.

“It should be settled in polling booths and declared by the election management body and not the courts because the philosophy behind election is the identification of the will of the people. Where that process of identification is now outsourced and given to a third party like the judiciary, you can no longer attain that point where you are speaking about the will of the people. It will now be the will as expressed by selected judicial officers or the selection of the judiciary.

“On the one end, one is excited that there might be the need to pursue a special constitutional court to deal with political, electoral, as well as constitutional matters, to take away the pressure that currently exists on the regular courts, and then constitute this body to deal specifically with these special cases.

To that extent that when it is so constituted, there would be a corresponding appointment of judicial officers, this time around, judges and justices to handle cases in those courts.

To that extent, you could applaud it. But to the extent that you now would find the proliferation of courts, it would be difficult to applaud. “The problem is that the courts are understaffed and we could take a middle point and accept that given the crucial and peculiar role of election and electoral processes in our country and what it leads to which is the enthronement of leadership, we might need to make that sacrifice and afford the creation of this special court as has been called for by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria”.

