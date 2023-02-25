Cash Crisis: Don’t blame us for bank transfers, USSD service failures –Telcos

Over 133 million Nigeria’s active bank account holders continued to lament over the current cash policy which has brought a lot of economic crisis and untold hardship on the citizens as a result of cash crunch, telecommunication operators have absolved themselves of blame, saying the problem is not from their end of the divide rather with the banking system.

This situation is further compounded by the difficulties people are facing in either making payments or transfers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) via their bank accounts. Telecommunications operators said the difficulties being experienced are not as a result of the networks but rather put the problem squarely on the door steps of the money lenders, as they blame congestion within the banking sector operations for the difficulties.

The telecommunications service providers absolved themselves from the difficulties Nigerians are experiencing with making payment using the USSD or through their banks’ platforms. They said nothing is wrong with the USSD service and the network provided to the banks.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Chairman of Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the telecom operators have not ceased their services to the banks. He stated that the challenges currently being faced by bank customers in using USSD have nothing to do with the services rendered to the banks by the telecoms companies, saying that the problem is within the banking sector.

According to him, the websites of the banks are congested, noting that has nothing to do with the network or the USSD service. He blamed the money lenders for not reaching out to their customers on what the issues are and options on the card for them to resort to. Stating that, ‘‘the banks are supposed to explain to their customers what the challenges are with their banking services and try to iron out the issues.’’ Adebayo further exp l a i n e d that despite owing the telcos over N100 billion for the USSD service rendered to them, the telcos have not ceased to render services to the banks.

“No, it has nothing to do with the telecom companies, what we are seeing is the function of congestion on the side of the banks. Now, what we know is that we provide transport access for USSD. Reason is that what we provide is carrier service, we deliver it to your bank but what happens there is not in our control as operators at all,’’ he said.

Noting that that they have no idea of what is happening at the bankers’ end, ‘‘so, we have no visibility of what is happening to the banking system. We think the bank is where the problem is which may be due to congestion.

‘‘It has nothing to do with telecom operators because if there would be a problem of congestion it would not happen only on USSD, it will happen on all the channels. But as you can see, other services by the telecom operators are going on very smoothly. “Only people who have experience with the banks at this time and it is also obvious even from their own websites that when you enter into their websites or their banking services to do online transaction on the banking application, you experience the challenge as everyone else is experiencing now.

“Using the USSD code, you experience the same congestion. If you make transfer, people don’t get credited until 24 hours after or more and that have nothing to do with USSD code. ‘‘As service providers, we have enough capacity, we have provided for them and the NIMS are open, the NIMS are running very well and with the current experience people are having we believe it is due to congestion on the side of the banks.

He also emphasised that the ongoing banking challenge is unrelated to network issue, as he noted that, ”It has nothing to do with the network at all, we have enough capacity, the networks are working and there is no congestion on our side. We have reason to believe that the congestion is from the banks. “Despite the fact that the banks are indebted to us we are till cooperating with them, we are supporting financial institutions to mitigate the current problem people are experiencing.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the banking sector also confirmed congestion on the websites due to the enforcement of the cashless policy. Since the introduction of the newly redesigned naira note and withdrawal of the old N1, 000, N500 and N200 notes, more people have moved to online banking. This, according to them, has made the online banking ecosystem to be more congested, and may not be abated sooner.

It was also gathered that some banks have decided to halt their services due to the current situation which affects all banks in the country. Some of bank account owners who spoke to Saturday Telegraph expressed the agony they face in transacting businesses and running their daily chores with many households almost grounded as they found it difficult to get cash for daily purchases especially food items, with some resulting to begging and neighhours for daily needs.

Morenikeji Adebayo, who banks with one of the money lenders in Lagos, explained how it took her three days before she could transfer money from her account to another account. “Thank God the person I bought the food stuff knew me personally. I had immediately consumed part of what I bought.

When I tried to do the transfer, it didn’t go through as much as I tried many times. Jeleel, a resident of Lagos too had the same experience, noting that, ‘‘I equally tried the USSD code, but all to no avail. The person later told me to go and do it later since she knew me. If not, there would have been a problem in our transaction.” Another bank customer, who also spoke to our reporter, said he had transferred a total of N250, 000 but the money neither dropped into the account of the beneficiary nor reversed to his own account.

“The network has been terrible. Since about four days I transferred the money, the person has not got credit alert and I have been debited,” he lamented. ‘‘We cannot get cash, we still cannot do transfer. What kind of cashless policy are we practicing?

Are we truly ready for the policy?”, queried Asafa Faitah, another frustrated Nigerian who lamented the difficulties of transacting business and making payments or transfers on all his banks’ platforms. USSD is a critical channel for delivering financial services, particularly for the underserved and the financially excluded persons offered by telecoms operators to banks. Banks use different USSD codes to support transfer of money through the use of mobile devices, without internet data connectivity.

It was developed by the GSM Association, the trade organisation behind most of the world’s cell phone standards. USSD banking is an SMS-based mobile banking service, where a USSD short code is used to access financial services like transfers, bill payments, airtime recharges, and checking bank account balance.

Since it was officially launched in Nigeria, it has reduced congestion in the banking halls as many bank customers now use the code instead of going to the bank. USSD kicked off as a ubiquitous banking channel with GTBank’s *737# in 2012, which coincided with the launch of Nigeria’s cashless policy by the CBN.

