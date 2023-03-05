Cash crisis halts 31-months of business growth –Report

The private-sector activity contracted for the first time in almost three years as companies reduced output and cut jobs because of cash and fuel shortages. The Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global, which measures the performance of the private-sector economy, fell to 44.7 in February from 53.5 the month before. It’s the worst reading since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020.

“The most severe impacts of cash shortages were seen with regards to output and new orders, which both fell substantially as customers were often unable to secure the funds to commit to spending,” S&P Global said recently. Hans Essaadi, chief executive officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, a unit of Heineken NV, said last week the scarcity has worsened consumer demand that was already impacted by inflation that’s running at its fastest pace in more than 17-years. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced plans in October to replace high-denomination banknotes, including the N1, 000 bills, worth $2.17, to mop up excess cash liquidity and take control of money supply. A lack of new notes has led to a shortage of cash in an economy with a vast informal sector where only 60 per cent of households have access to a bank account.

The slump in PMI shows that while the Central Bank has managed to reduce the amount of cash held outside the banking system to a record low, it has come at a cost to the economy. The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be sworn in on May 29 as the country’s fifth democratically elected president since the end of military rule a quarter century ago. He will need to work fast to regain business confidence if he hopes to create jobs and achieve his goal of getting the economy to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. “The lingering cash shortages will likely continue to dampen economic activities and could depress economic growth” this quarter, said Muyiwa Oni, head of equity research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank. The lender sees the Nigerian economy growing at 3 per cent in 2023, he said. Tinubu will also have to deal with persistent fuel shortages that have plagued Africa’s largest oil producer since the start of the year and contributed to a decline in the gauge.

Like this: Like Loading...