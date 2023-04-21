Cash crisis pushed mobile transactions to N4.1trn in March

With N1.3 trillion worth of transactions recorded in March this year, mobile deals rose by 215 per cent to N4.1 trillion as Nigerians were forced to do online transactions due to the cash crisis experienced in the country. The figure, so far, is the highest mobile transaction ever recorded in the country; almost doubling the transaction in February this year, which stood at N2.5 trillion.

As revealed in the latest electronic transaction data released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the volume of mobiletransactionsalsojumped by 794 per cent in the sane month. The volume of transactionsinMarchthisyear stood at 380 million compared with the 42.5 million recorded in the same period last year. Though it has eased a little, the cash crisis still persists in the country as many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are still not dispensing cash while cash withdrawal on those functioning has been limited as banks have configured their ATMs to dispense not more than N20,000 per customer, while people still find it difficult to get enough cash elsewhere.

The crisis was at its peak in March, pushing online transaction to its highest peak during the month. Consequently, the value of the NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) increasedby52percent to N48.3 trillion in March 2023, up from N31.8 trillion in the same period in 2022. It also increased by 31 per cent when compared with the previous month’s figure of N36.8 trillion. The volume of NIP transactions rose by 192percentyearonyearto1.1 billion, upfrom402millionin March of last year. The cash crisis started in January following the redesigning of N200, N500, and N1000 notes. The naira redesigning and mopping up of cash out of circulation was in pursuit of the CBN’s cashless policy. The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, initially cited Nigerians hoarding notes in their homes as the reason for the currency redesign. However, he later claimed that it would deter counterfeiters and those paying kidnappers’ ransoms and that it was a step towards a cashless society. Meanwhile, analysts accused the apex bank governor of poor implementation of the policy in Africa’s largesteconomy. They said digital paymentserviceswerenotreliable in Nigeria, noting that only 45 per cent of adults had bank accounts, according to the World Bank. It was reported that the cash crisis cost the Nigerian economy an estimated N20 trillion ($43 billion) because of “the crippling of trading activities, the stifling of the informal economy and contraction of the agricultural sector,” the Lagos-based Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprises said in a statement. Despite the return of the old naira notes into circulation, thecourtalsocompelled the CBN to allow the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes to remain legal tender until December 31, this year, but there was no full compliance bythebanksuntillateMarch. Though mobile transaction has continued to grow, the economy still suffers withoutenoughcashincirculation as Nigerians are used to a cash economy