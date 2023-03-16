Business

Cash Crisis: Stakeholders urge banks to upgrade technology

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Despite the order given to banks to collect and release old naira notes back into circulation, economic stakeholders have urged the banks to upgrade their technology to make banking transactions seamless. According to them, the cashless transaction introduced to the people cannot be ruled out, hence the need for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mandate commercial bank to upgrade their technologies to enable their customers transact online. While pushing people to cashless transactions, online banking has been frustrating, worsening the cash crisis in the country.

Bank customers across the country have continued to lament as they could not make bank transfers nor use the USSD code for transactions. As earlier reported by New Telegraph, the telecommunications service providers, who provide the banks with the USSD service, had claimed that there was nothing wrong with their service, not the technology, saying the challenges being witnessed by bank customers lie with the banks.

They insisted that nothing was wrong with the USSD ser-vice and the network provided to the banks. The Chairman of the Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said telecoms operators had not ceased their services to the banks, nor shut down any application of the banking ecosystem. He stated that the challenges faced by bank customers in using USSD had nothing to do with the services rendered to the banks by the telecoms companies, saying the problem was within the banking sector. According to him, the websites of the banks are congested, adding that the crisis has nothing to do with the network or the USSD service.

In a chat with New Telegraph, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for the Promotion of Public Enterprises (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, said the cash crisis brought by the naira redesign to promote a cashless economy by the apex bank would not have been worse if the banks had the required standard technology to support the online cash transaction. Yusuf, who noted that the economy had been greatly affected by the policy, said businesses across the country had lost an estimated N20 trillion since the beginning of the cash crisis. According to him, the losses arose from the deceleration of economic activities, the crippling of trading activities, the stifling of the informal economy, the contraction in the agricul-tural sector, and the paralysis of the rural economy, adding that there are also corresponding job losses in hundreds of thousands. This is coming more than a week after the Supreme Court had ordered that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extend the validity of N200, N500, and N1,000 old naira notes as legal tender till December 2023, contrary to the March 10 deadline it earlier set. Yusuf noted that CBN had mopped more than 70 percent of cash in the economy in its bid to phase out the old notes but failed to provide adequate replacement of the new notes. He stated that the protracted acute cash scarcity had not only crippled economic activities in the country but has also become a major risk to the livelihoods of most Nigerians. He lamented that millions of citizens had slipped into penury and destitution as a result of the disruptions and tribulations perpetrated by the currency redesign policy, especially the mopping-up aspect of it. The expert explained that Nigerians continued to groan in the adversity inflicted by the acute cash shortage amid the rejection of old currency notes by market operators, refusal by banks to accept the old notes, silence by the presidency on the supreme court judgment; and absence of official pronouncement by the CBN on the issue. While it noted that Nigerians have not been this traumatized in recent history, it added that retail transactions across sectors have become nerve-wracking and distressing as payment system challenges persist. “The CBN has to monitor the technology the banks are operating with even if the old notes are released back into circulation. That will enhance our banking services. If their technology is okay, it will reduce the crowd in the banking halls.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ICRC train journalists on humanitarian reporting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has trained journalists from 10 states of the federation on reporting humanitarian-related issues. The two-day training featured journalists from prints, electronic and online media organisations from Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kastina, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe, Zanfara, Kaduna and Sokoto states. Mr. Robin Waudo, Communication Coordinator, ICRC, Abuja Delegation, while […]
Business

Sabotage compels Shell to sell stake in Nigerian oil blocks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with the Nigerian government to sell the Anglo-Dutch company’s stake in onshore oilfields, CEO, Ben van Beurden, said, according to a report by Reuters Shell, the operator of the West African country’s onshore oil and gas joint venture SPDC, has struggled for years with spills in the Niger Delta […]
Business

United Capital: December inflation may drop to 21.0%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although they expect increased demand, occasioned by festive activities during this season, to put more pressure on prices till the end of the year, analysts at United Capital Research are projecting that inflation will drop to 21.0 per cent in December from 21.47 per cent in November, thus, bringing the average inflation rate in 2022 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica