Business

Cash Crisis: Tech startup, Alerzo, lays off 400 staff

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Cash Crisis: Tech startup, Alerzo, lays off 400 staff

Alerzo, a technology platform that caters to retail stores, has laid off at least 400 people, three people close to the situation told TechCabal. The new layoffs come after the company laid off hundreds of employees in August and September 2022. One of the reasons Alerzo gave for last week’s layoffs was post-election uncertainty.

The company said that while it was prepared for a slowdown in business due to the elections, the currency scarcity was a double whammy. “A lot of suppliers and customers are feeling the pain of the cashless situation and the election slowdown, so we had to put the business on a path to profitability. We want to be in a place where we can control unit economics more closely and we believe that we have the headcount to do so.” At the time of the first layoffs, the company said: “Due to this increased digitisation, some roles that were previously required no longer are necessary, specifically for our internal warehouse operations.”

As part of the new round of layoffs, Alerzo is reportedly reducing its business footprint and will now close 14 warehouses across the country. This year’s layoffs happened in the first week of March 2023. On Glassdoor, anonymous employees wrote about poor company culture, a lack of structure and an absence of work-life balance. One review stated, “Alerzo will fire you anytime they want.” In contrast, another review titled “termination” noted that one con of working with the company is “you can’t relax while working with Alerzo,” a reference to job insecurity.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fuel Scarcity: Tank farm owners flag off sales at N172 ex-depot price

Posted on Author Reporter

      Success Nwogu     Tank farm owners on Thursday commenced sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, at ex-depot price of N172 per litre. Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners & Operators Association, Mr.Debo Olujimi, while speaking with journalists during the flag-off in Lagos, said depot owners were committed to […]
Business

NCC restates commitment to bridging digital divide

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated commitment towards bridging digital gap using indigenous solution by empowering local innovators. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, made this known at the third Annual ICT innovation Competition and Exhibition 2022 Edition held in Lagos. The EVC, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services […]
Business

UK space launch ends in failure

Posted on Author Reporter

      The first ever satellite mission launched from UK soil has ended in failure. A jumbo jet operated by the American Virgin Orbit company carried a rocket out of Newquay, Cornwall, to release it high over the Atlantic Ocean, reports the BBC. The rocket ignited and appeared to be ascending correctly. But word […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica