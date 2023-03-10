Cash Crisis: Tech startup, Alerzo, lays off 400 staff

Alerzo, a technology platform that caters to retail stores, has laid off at least 400 people, three people close to the situation told TechCabal. The new layoffs come after the company laid off hundreds of employees in August and September 2022. One of the reasons Alerzo gave for last week’s layoffs was post-election uncertainty.

The company said that while it was prepared for a slowdown in business due to the elections, the currency scarcity was a double whammy. “A lot of suppliers and customers are feeling the pain of the cashless situation and the election slowdown, so we had to put the business on a path to profitability. We want to be in a place where we can control unit economics more closely and we believe that we have the headcount to do so.” At the time of the first layoffs, the company said: “Due to this increased digitisation, some roles that were previously required no longer are necessary, specifically for our internal warehouse operations.”

As part of the new round of layoffs, Alerzo is reportedly reducing its business footprint and will now close 14 warehouses across the country. This year’s layoffs happened in the first week of March 2023. On Glassdoor, anonymous employees wrote about poor company culture, a lack of structure and an absence of work-life balance. One review stated, “Alerzo will fire you anytime they want.” In contrast, another review titled “termination” noted that one con of working with the company is “you can’t relax while working with Alerzo,” a reference to job insecurity.

Like this: Like Loading...