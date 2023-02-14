News Top Stories

Cash Crunch: Again, Buhari meets Emefiele

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the State House behind closed doors. Emefiele’s meeting with the President yesterday would be the third in the last one week since cash crunch hit the country following the introduction of the redesigned Naira notes The apex bank boss rebuffed every effort made by newsmen to comment on his meeting with the President.

Emefiele had last week met privately with Buhari after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last Wednesday and also on Friday briefed the National Council of State on same matter at the instance of the President. Though the agenda of the meeting with the President yesterday was not made public, there were indications that it may not be unconnected with the hardship in the country brought about by people’s inability to access their money in banks as well as dearth of redesigned currencies in circulation.

 

