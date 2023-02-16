News

Cash Crunch: Bayelsa urges CBN to supply new banknotes

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the new naira banknotes available to commercial banks in the state to mitigate the suffering of the people. The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who made the call yesterday at a meeting with bank managers and security service commanders in Yenagoa, the state capital, expressed concern over the difficulties the people experience following the scarcity of the new banknotes in the state. A statement issued by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, quoted the Deputy Governor as saying that the meeting was convened in response to the security concerns resulting from the CBN naira swap policy and the attendant hardship being faced by the public to get the new naira notes to meet their daily transactional needs. Ewhrudjakpo, who urged residents of Yenagoa to be law-abiding, however, assured them that the state government would take precautionary measures to prevent any breach of the existing peace in the state. He said: “Our number one responsibility as a government is to ensure peace and security of our people. We are aware and deeply concerned about what our people are passing through because of the CBN currency swap policy. “That is why we called this meeting to see how we can manage the situation we have in our hands.”

 

Our Reporters

