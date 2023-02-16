Cash Crunch: Bayelsa urges CBN to supply new banknotes

The Bayelsa State government yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the new naira banknotes available to commercial banks in the state to mitigate the suffering of the people. The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who made the call yesterday at a meeting with bank managers and security service commanders in Yenagoa, the state capital, expressed concern over the difficulties the people experience following the scarcity of the new banknotes in the state. A statement issued by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, quoted the Deputy Governor as saying that the meeting was convened in response to the security concerns resulting from the CBN naira swap policy and the attendant hardship being faced by the public to get the new naira notes to meet their daily transactional needs. Ewhrudjakpo, who urged residents of Yenagoa to be law-abiding, however, assured them that the state government would take precautionary measures to prevent any breach of the existing peace in the state. He said: “Our number one responsibility as a government is to ensure peace and security of our people. We are aware and deeply concerned about what our people are passing through because of the CBN currency swap policy. “That is why we called this meeting to see how we can manage the situation we have in our hands.”
Related Articles
Ugwuanyi donates cash, food items to widows of fallen heroes
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State during the event announced the donation of the sum of N5 million and 150 bags of 50kg rice to widows of fallen heroes in the state. Ugwuanyi who handed over a cheque of N5 million to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, […]
Education That Works: Lagos State Launches Comprehensive Schools Programme
As part of its promise to make education a major pillar in the building of a greater Lagos State, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched The Lagos State Comprehensive Schools Programme. According to Folashade Adefisayo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, the programme is basically a response to the high number of students […]
133m Poor Nigerians: Probe spending on social intervention programmes, SERAP tells Buhari
Francis Iwuchukwu A call has been extended to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to promptly set up a presidential panel of inquiry to thoroughly, impartially, effectively, and transparently investigate spending on all social safety nets and poverty alleviation programmes and projects executed between 2015 and 2022. […]
