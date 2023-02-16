News Top Stories

Cash Crunch: Buhari meets Emefiele, considers extending validity of old notes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Barring a last minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to consider state governors’ proposal for the extension of the validity of the old naira notes beyond the stipulated February 10 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This, it was learnt, was to yield to the cries of the people who have been made to suffer excruciating pains in accessing their money in the banks. Following the redesign of the N1, 000, N500 and N200 notes, many people who had deposited their money in their bank accounts, with the hope of swapping it with the new notes ahead of the February 10 deadline, have faced difficulties in doing so. Their inability to access funds has compounded the nation’s economic woes with long queues at the Automatic Tellers Machine (ATM) and exorbitant charges from Point of Service (POS) operators.

Credible sources at the Villa disclosed that the President may have resolved to consider the extension of the deadline for 60 days to allow both old and new currency to circulate and ease the sufferings of the people. Another source disclosed that Buhari was so conscious of his place in history as his failure to extend the deadline would amount to disobedience of an order by the Supreme Court which ruled that the old and new currencies be allowed to co-circulate, pending the determination of a suit instituted by some governors seeking reconsideration of the implementation of the cashless policy. Recall that the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states had approach the Supreme Court on the currency swap/cashless policy, urging the apex court to invalidate the February 10 deadline for the validity of N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

The Court had consequently ordered the CBN to suspend the deadline, pending the determination of the suit. But hearing of the matter, which came up at the Court yesterday, was suspended till February 22 for further hearing. It was learnt that the meeting the President had with the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence, ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting dwelt on the need to extend the CBN deadline.

It was equally learnt that the President also met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, after the FEC meeting on the same matter, especially on the need to ensure that the Supreme Court order was not violated. A source also disclosed that the governors were contacted on the need for compromise on the crisis as they were asked to withdraw their case before the apex court. Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on Tuesday night, assured that the President would take action on the validity of the old currencies after the hearing of the matter at Supreme Court yesterday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike: Restructuring, fiscal federalism will save Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to act on the call for the country’s restructuring and ensure the practice of fiscal federalism to douse brewing tension in the country. Speaking yesterday as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, Wike, said stakeholders in the South-South and other geopolitical zones […]
News

NB Plc commissions 663.6 kWp solar plant in Ibadan Brewery

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has formally commissioned its 663.6 kilowatts per peak (kWp) solar plant at the Ibadan Brewery in a bid to boost solar powered manufacturing in the country. Expectedly, the company’s new solar plant was commissioned by the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde. Speaking during the official commissioning […]
News

A retirement filled with bitter songs

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

It is becoming recurring in Delta State for pensioners to protest on the streets over their unpaid dues. Since 2015, it has been one protest after the other by retirees, who claim the government is not paying them their money. But the state government insists it is coming from an accumulation of backlogs from previous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica