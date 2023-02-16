Cash Crunch: Buhari meets Emefiele, considers extending validity of old notes

Barring a last minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to consider state governors’ proposal for the extension of the validity of the old naira notes beyond the stipulated February 10 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This, it was learnt, was to yield to the cries of the people who have been made to suffer excruciating pains in accessing their money in the banks. Following the redesign of the N1, 000, N500 and N200 notes, many people who had deposited their money in their bank accounts, with the hope of swapping it with the new notes ahead of the February 10 deadline, have faced difficulties in doing so. Their inability to access funds has compounded the nation’s economic woes with long queues at the Automatic Tellers Machine (ATM) and exorbitant charges from Point of Service (POS) operators.

Credible sources at the Villa disclosed that the President may have resolved to consider the extension of the deadline for 60 days to allow both old and new currency to circulate and ease the sufferings of the people. Another source disclosed that Buhari was so conscious of his place in history as his failure to extend the deadline would amount to disobedience of an order by the Supreme Court which ruled that the old and new currencies be allowed to co-circulate, pending the determination of a suit instituted by some governors seeking reconsideration of the implementation of the cashless policy. Recall that the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states had approach the Supreme Court on the currency swap/cashless policy, urging the apex court to invalidate the February 10 deadline for the validity of N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

The Court had consequently ordered the CBN to suspend the deadline, pending the determination of the suit. But hearing of the matter, which came up at the Court yesterday, was suspended till February 22 for further hearing. It was learnt that the meeting the President had with the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence, ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting dwelt on the need to extend the CBN deadline.

It was equally learnt that the President also met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, after the FEC meeting on the same matter, especially on the need to ensure that the Supreme Court order was not violated. A source also disclosed that the governors were contacted on the need for compromise on the crisis as they were asked to withdraw their case before the apex court. Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on Tuesday night, assured that the President would take action on the validity of the old currencies after the hearing of the matter at Supreme Court yesterday.

