Cash Crunch: Buhari promises to end hardship

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to end the biting economic hardship in the country mainly resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira swap policy. Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this yesterday in a release made available to newsmen. According to him, the President, in a video message he sent home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday, said he was fully aware of the hardship some policies of government, “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country” had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them. In the message, Shehu said that the President shored up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections even as he called on parents to caution their wards against perpetrating violence during the polls. The President told traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, not to allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble. He said: “I want to assure you that the government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support. “Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions. “I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country. “I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements “Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country. “I am appealing to you to have further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...