Cash Crunch: Buhari promises to end hardship

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to end the biting economic hardship in the country mainly resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s naira swap policy.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this Sunday in a release made available to newsmen.

According to him, the President, in a video message he sent home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, said he was fully aware of hardship some policies of government, “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country” had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

In the message, Shehu said that the President shored up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections even as he called on parents to caution their wards against perpetrating violence during the polls.

The President told traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, not to allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.