Cash Crunch: Direct APC leaders to release hoarded naira notes, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including its presidential candidate and governors, to immediately release the hundreds of billions of new naira notes they allegedly hoarded for vote buying.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said this would go along way to assuage the pain and anguish being experience by Nigerians over the current cash crunch. PDP noted that President Buhari in his address to the nation yesterday, “acknowledged that the naira redesign and swap policies are programmes of the APC administration which is also completely in control of the production and circulation of the new notes. It is therefore clear that the PDP has no part in the entire process.”

Thepartyrecalledthatit had earlier alerted on how APC leaders sabotaged the system and diverted the new naira notes so as to create widespread social unrest to justify their plan to derail the 2023 general elections and truncate the nation’s democracy.

