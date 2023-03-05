Cash Crunch: Ekiti Monarch Tasks FG To Obey Supreme Court Order, Checkmate Hardship

…Reminds President-Elect of Campaign promise

Following the supreme court judgment on Friday that validates the legality of all the old naira notes till December 2023, the immediate past Chairman of Ekiti State traditional rulers and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi has called on the Federal government to obey the rulings in the interest of Nigerians who have been bedevilled by the cash crunch which is seriously affecting livelihood.

Oba Alabi also reminded the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to forget his electioneering campaign to the people of Ekiti state especially on the promise of economic development.

The monarch who spoke on Sunday at his palace in Ilawe Ekiti expressed the optimism that Tinubu would not disappoint Nigerians and indeed Ekiti state who voted massively for him.

He said, “the antecedents of the President-elect signified he has the capability and the drive to deliver his promises to Nigerians.”

The monarch also urged other contestants in the just concluded presidential election to accept the outcome of the result in good faith and added that “unnecessary distraction will slow down the development of the nation”

The Alawe explained that “for the fact that the All Progressive Congress (APC) lost in some of his Strongholds like Lagos Katsina Kano and Kaduna among others was a pointer to the fact that the election was free, fair, and credible”.

On the Cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Oba Alabi enjoined the federal government to “obey the judgment of the Supreme Court by immediately releasing money to the banks so that the people will have access to cash rather than allowing them to suffer.”

He suggested that the new and old naira notes should quickly be made available to bring to an end the hardship in the country.

He applauded the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on his “Laudable Performance since his assumption of office”.

