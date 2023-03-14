News Top Stories

Cash Crunch, Fuel Scarcity: NLC threatens nationwide strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

As Nigerians continue to experience untold hardship as a result of their inability to access cash and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as fuel, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to direct workers to stay at home unless the Federal Government addresses the issues without delay.

Issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government after an emergency Central Working Committee meeting of the NLC yesterday in Abuja, President of the Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who briefed the media, argued that Nigerians, especiallyworkers, havebeen pushed to the wall and could no longer keep quiet over the current situation. According to him, it was becoming increasingly difficult for workers to access their places of work due to inability to get cash, even as many Nigerians were equally finding it difficult to purchase foodstuffs and essentialcommoditiesasmany traders do not have bank accounts to receive payment in the absence of physical cash. He said: “You may have noticed that it is actually difficult for Nigerian workers to access their hard-earned money in banks and Nigerians are questioning the inability of banks to provide them their money which they were asked to pay into the bank. “You would also have noticed that it is difficult to see petroleum products. Where you see in some parts of this country, a litre costs as much as N350 and above.

“On the issue of cash crunch, the NLC is giving the Federal Government and agencies of government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other banking institutions seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch. “If theyfailtodothisatthe expiration of the seven days, the Congress will direct all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to access money to enter vehicles to their workplaces. It is difficult, even difficult to buy products, especially from traders who don’t have bank accounts.” He added, “On this issue of fuel, thecongresswishesto inform the Federal Government that we will no longer keep quiet on this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increases on petroleum.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos Film and Mega City will boost Nollywood

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

Obafemi Lasode, Joke Silva hail Sanwo-Olu’s intervention Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, is blessed with abundant human resources, seen in the array of extraordinary actors, writers, producers etc. who can craft African experiences with elegance, draft scenes and scripts that tell a thousand stories of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. It has a projected […]
News

New Zealand’s Ardern appears headed for big win, 2nd term

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than its main challenger, the conservative National Party. One question will be […]
News

Kalu seeks tenure extension for APC Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buniled National Caretaker Committee to March 2021.   Kalu, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Kunle Oyewumi, said there is no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica