Cash Crunch, Fuel Scarcity: NLC threatens nationwide strike

As Nigerians continue to experience untold hardship as a result of their inability to access cash and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as fuel, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to direct workers to stay at home unless the Federal Government addresses the issues without delay.

Issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government after an emergency Central Working Committee meeting of the NLC yesterday in Abuja, President of the Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who briefed the media, argued that Nigerians, especiallyworkers, havebeen pushed to the wall and could no longer keep quiet over the current situation. According to him, it was becoming increasingly difficult for workers to access their places of work due to inability to get cash, even as many Nigerians were equally finding it difficult to purchase foodstuffs and essentialcommoditiesasmany traders do not have bank accounts to receive payment in the absence of physical cash. He said: “You may have noticed that it is actually difficult for Nigerian workers to access their hard-earned money in banks and Nigerians are questioning the inability of banks to provide them their money which they were asked to pay into the bank. “You would also have noticed that it is difficult to see petroleum products. Where you see in some parts of this country, a litre costs as much as N350 and above.

“On the issue of cash crunch, the NLC is giving the Federal Government and agencies of government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other banking institutions seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch. “If theyfailtodothisatthe expiration of the seven days, the Congress will direct all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to access money to enter vehicles to their workplaces. It is difficult, even difficult to buy products, especially from traders who don’t have bank accounts.” He added, “On this issue of fuel, thecongresswishesto inform the Federal Government that we will no longer keep quiet on this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increases on petroleum.”

Like this: Like Loading...