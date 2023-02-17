News

Cash Crunch: Lawyers kick against Buhari’s directive on N200 note

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

…say president can’t override Supreme Court’s order

Some senior lawyers have described President Muhammadu Buhari’s extension of the validity of the old N200 notes for 60 days as a clear disregard for the subsisting order of the Supreme Court. The apex court had in an interim order permitted the use of all old notes pending the determination of a suit filed by some state governors against the CBN’s cash redesign policy. But the lawyers while speaking yesterday on Buhari’s nationwide broadcast over the chaos generated by the naira redesign policy, argued that the president is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court, being the final authority in legal pronouncements in the country. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-Olu Adgboruwa, said having admitted that the matter is subjudice, the president ought not to have proceeded to vary the order of the Supreme Court. Adegboruwa said: “The president cannot over-rule the apex court on the reason that there is a separation of powers in a democracy. “Under Section 235 of the 1999 Constitution, the Supreme Court is the final authority in legal pronouncements in Nigeria, and under Section 287(1) of the Constitution, the president is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court. “The broadcast of the president is sad for our democracy. Since he already admitted that the matter is subjudice, the president should not have proceeded to vary the order of the Supreme Court. “The president and indeed the executive should not give the impression that citizens can brazenly disregard lawful orders of any court, as that will only encourage anarchy and lawlessness”. On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr Monday Ubani, said the reintroduction of the old N200 notes into the Nigerian economy by the president constitutes an overruling of the Supreme Court’s order that says old notes remain a legal tender.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Give presidency to Ndigbo, prove IPOB wrong – Ohanaeze youths

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The youth organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has said the age-long marginalisation of Ndigbo was responsible for separatist agitations across the geo-political zone. The group, therefore, challenged political parties and Nigerians to use the president of South-East extraction in the 2023 general election to prove the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) […]
News Top Stories

ASUU: Nigerian workers suffer, bear burden of political corruption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, IBADAN

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has asked Nigerian workers to rise and resist a system which has consistently exposed them to suffering, under the burden of current political and financial corruption of the ruling class. ASUU also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to toe the path of honour  and sign the already renegotiatedagreementswhichwill improve the […]
News

Akure, Ifedore votes shocking –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

        Re-elected Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disbelief on how electorate in three local government areas of the state voted against him at the just concluded governorship election in the state.   According to the governor, who said that he was disappointed with the outcome of the votes in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica