Cash Crunch: Lawyers kick against Buhari’s directive on N200 note

…say president can’t override Supreme Court’s order

Some senior lawyers have described President Muhammadu Buhari’s extension of the validity of the old N200 notes for 60 days as a clear disregard for the subsisting order of the Supreme Court. The apex court had in an interim order permitted the use of all old notes pending the determination of a suit filed by some state governors against the CBN’s cash redesign policy. But the lawyers while speaking yesterday on Buhari’s nationwide broadcast over the chaos generated by the naira redesign policy, argued that the president is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court, being the final authority in legal pronouncements in the country. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-Olu Adgboruwa, said having admitted that the matter is subjudice, the president ought not to have proceeded to vary the order of the Supreme Court. Adegboruwa said: “The president cannot over-rule the apex court on the reason that there is a separation of powers in a democracy. “Under Section 235 of the 1999 Constitution, the Supreme Court is the final authority in legal pronouncements in Nigeria, and under Section 287(1) of the Constitution, the president is statutorily obliged to obey, enforce and give effect to the decision of the Supreme Court. “The broadcast of the president is sad for our democracy. Since he already admitted that the matter is subjudice, the president should not have proceeded to vary the order of the Supreme Court. “The president and indeed the executive should not give the impression that citizens can brazenly disregard lawful orders of any court, as that will only encourage anarchy and lawlessness”. On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr Monday Ubani, said the reintroduction of the old N200 notes into the Nigerian economy by the president constitutes an overruling of the Supreme Court’s order that says old notes remain a legal tender.

