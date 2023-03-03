Cash Crunch: Nigeria’s PMI slumps to 44.7 in February

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is compiled by S&P Global, eased to 44.7 in February from 53.5 in January due to cash shortages across the Nigerian economy, according to a report issued by the lender.

The report stated that the cash shortages led to business conditions deteriorating markedly, ending a 31-month sequence of expansion, adding that “the decline in operating conditions was the sharpest since the survey began in January 2014, excluding the opening wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.”

Readings above 50.0, for the PMI report signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration. The report said: “The most severe impacts of cash shortages were seen with regards to output and new orders, which both fell substantially as customers were often unable to secure the funds to commit to spending.

The decline in new orders was the first since June 2020, while the fall in output ended a seven- month sequence of growth. In both cases, the reductions were the most pronounced in the survey’s history, apart from during the opening wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

