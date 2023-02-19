Cash Crunch: Sanwo-Olu calls for peace, calm

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for peace and calmness in Lagos State, following the continued currency scarcity currently ravaging the nation and Lagos State in particular.

The governor, in an address to newsmen yesterday said, the ongoing situation in the country, regarding the change of currency notes and the attendant hardships being faced by ordinary Lagosians were unfortunate.

He thanked the people of Lagos for their patience and unwavering perseverance even in ‘‘these challenging times.’

‘‘My fellow Lagosians, this is a heartfelt call to you, as your Governor, to please remain calm at this time, and avoid all forms of violence, arson and rioting. Even in the face of the difficulties and frustrations being faced by all, violence and destruction should not and will never be the answer.’’

According to him, the Lagos State Government has noticed the rampant incidents surrounding some of the players in the financial services value chain (POS Agents/Operators); as well as petrol station attendants, who have taken the current challenges to mean an opportunity to extort hardworking and law abiding Lagosians with extortionate service charges on funds withdrawal and sale of PMS.

He appealed to those involved in such behaviour to desist from such sharp practices.

The governor said it was especially in difficult times like these that we all need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers and do everything we can to contribute to lessening the hardships faced by our fellow Lagosians.

“This is not the period to sacrifice empathy, compassion, and humanity on the altar of profit making.” He said.

He called on residents of Lagos State to resist opportunists, who seek to take advantage of their anger and frustration to hijack the situation and foment trouble.

‘‘We know that there are unscrupulous persons who want to sow seeds of violence and discord by their very utterances and actions, all with the view of robbing you of the chance to cast your votes in the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections. Do not allow them to use you to achieve their evil intentions.’’ He said.

He added: ‘‘There is no justification whatsoever for attacking public or private property. The law enforcement agents have received clear instructions to take full control and ensure zero tolerance for any and all acts of arson, violence and destruction.’’

He enjoined all law-abiding Lagosians to carry out their lawful activities without fear.

Speaking further, he said the Lagos State government fully understands the challenges that people were facing with regards to access to cash, and that his administration was working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burdens being faced.

The governor reiterated his approval of an immediate reduction in transportation charges for public owned transport, across the state public transport system- buses, ferries and taxis.

He said that Lagos was also equally in discussion with private transport operators not to hike fares at this point of time, given the difficult circumstances in which many Lagosians find themselves.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration has commenced the distribution of food packs to the most vulnerable citizens, the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash.

“We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels, who would benefit from the palliatives as we scale up the rollout of these palliatives. We ask for your continued patience and understanding. Remain calm and go about your lawful activities and duties. The Lagos State Government under my watch will continue to stand by, with and for the ordinary people of Lagos.’’

Sanwo-Olu thanked the Police and other security agencies/operatives that have been working round the clock to maintain the peace, law and order in the state.

