Cash crunch unconstitutional, affecting military operations – Senator Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ndume, has urged the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in particular to do something to address the lingering challenges associated with the Naira redesign.

He said it was taking a tolls on the military operations in the Northeast and other parts of the country. Ndume, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on Army, in an interactive session with journalists in Maiduguri on yesterday, said: “I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians, particularly the government and Central Bank, that the situation on ground is not only affecting the masses but most importantly, affecting the military operations and other security agencies negatively. Soldiers at the duty post find it difficult to access new Naira notes to buy foods because not all soldiers are being served with food.

Some that are in hard to reach places are given cash to buy foods.” Ndume said: “What I discovered from my recent visit to my constituency is that the soldiers that are deployed to various duty posts are finding it difficult to survive because they don’t have money at hand to buy food or eat because of the CBN cashless policy and redesigned Naira. I call on CBN to do something before it gets out of hand.”

“There was an incident where a soldier was mobbed by a long queue angry mob, because he wanted to withdraw money from ATM. As you all know, soldiers are given few hours pass to go and withdraw money and buy what to eat” the Senator added. He further argued that, ” how can you asked people to deposit their money in the banks, amounting to N3 trillion and release out only N300 billion and expect things to be okay? The redesign of the Naira or currency is done all over the words but to limit the circulation of new notes and limit of withdrawal in the name of cashless policy is not only unconstitutional but against the human right” On the argument that the policy was aimed at tackling banditry, insurgency and kidnapping, as well corrupt public officers, Senator Ndume said: ” The aim is already defeated because even recent viral video was circulating where insurgents were displaying over N10 million worth of new Naira notes. The issue of corruption or ill gotten money, the government knows them. They should go after them”. He said if someone works hard to get his hard earned money and you are forcing him to withdraw limited amount of money, “this policy is against the primary aim of government in providing security and welfare.”

