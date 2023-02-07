Cash Limit: We’ll make cash available to you, CBN assures INEC

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given its commitment to provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the required cash and other support services for the successful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

The CBN assurance came in the heels of the cash withdrawal limit policy of the apex bank, which if no concession was given to INEC, might hinder transportation of election materials on election day.

Also, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mohammed Babagana Monguno has said the elections would be conducted without rancour.

CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who spoke when the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu led a high powered delegation to the headquarters of the apex bank to solicit for the bank’s support for the elections on Tuesday.

Emefiele noted that the election umpire is going to pay logistics for people who are going to transport election materials to wards, and assured that: “The CBN will not allow itself either to be used or to be seen as an agent that frustrates the positive outcome of the election.

“I will make sure we will not allow ourselves to be seen as an agent to frustrate a positive outcome of the election.

“So I give you the commitment that if in this case, after making your electronic payment you require some money to pay transporters, in this case cash, we will make it available.”

