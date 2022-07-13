‘Cash logistics market to hit $15bn in 2025

Between 2020 and 2025, the cash logistics market is expected to reach $15.84 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent, according to a press release from leading market research firm, Technavio. The statement also predicted that during the period, there will be increased demand for outsourcing cash management services as well as an increase in demand for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). According to a report by analysts at Grandview Research, “the global cash logistics market size was valued at $23.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2 per cent from 2022 to 2030 as there is an alarming need for safety in cash handling practices.” The report said: “Factors such as the growing cash transactions, rise in the demand for the presence of ATMs, and surge in demand for the cash vaults are the major factors boosting the global logistics market. “Additionally, an increase in the number of ATMs by banks in the urban as well as the rural areas to offer better services to the customer is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.”
Related Articles
School produces Microsoft Office specialist
About 23 students of Start-Rite Schools, Abuja, have passed the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist International Certification examination powered by New Horizons, the world’s leading IT training company, the school’s ICT partner. Being certified as a Microsoft Office Specialist demonstrates that these students have the skills needed to get the most out of any office, even […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Labour tackles governors over minimum wage
Following the failure of some governors to implement the N30,000 minimum wage signed into law by the Federal Government, organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called on them to do the lawful thing and stop using COVID-19 as an excuse. Speaking in Abuja during the association’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ehingbeti: Sanwo-Olu pledges to intensify investment in youths
The 8th Lagos State Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) ended yesterday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pledging that the resolutions and recommendations emanating from the summit would be developed into a policy framework to forge a new action plan and implementation that will bring the envisioned future of Lagos to reality. Sanwo-Olu, in his closing address read virtually […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)