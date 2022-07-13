Business

‘Cash logistics market to hit $15bn in 2025

Between 2020 and 2025, the cash logistics market is expected to reach $15.84 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent, according to a press release from leading market research firm, Technavio. The statement also predicted that during the period, there will be increased demand for outsourcing cash management services as well as an increase  in demand for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). According to a report by analysts at Grandview Research, “the global cash logistics market size was valued at $23.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2 per cent from 2022 to 2030 as there is an alarming need for safety in cash handling practices.” The report said: “Factors such as the growing cash transactions, rise in the demand for the presence of ATMs, and surge in demand for the cash vaults are the major factors boosting the global logistics market. “Additionally, an increase in the number of ATMs by banks in the urban as well as the rural areas to offer better services to the customer is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.”

 

