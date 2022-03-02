News

Cash logistics market to hit $33.28bn by 2030

The cash logistics market will hit $33.28 billion by 2030, up from $16.83 billion in 2020, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The research firm, in a press release , also the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9 per cent from 2021 to 2030. Key findings of the report include that: Boost in Automated Teller Machine ( ATM) deployment and increase in circulation of cash are driving growth; robberies and growing adoption of digital payments are impeding growth; COVID-19 impacted the cash logistics market through lockdowns, but the market is recovering and cash management segment will dominate the market in 2030. Another major finding of the report is that although Europe held the highest market share in 2020, Latin America, Middle East and Africa will grow by 8.1 per cent during the forecasted period.

 

