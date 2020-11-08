Cash Transfer: FG reinstates 48, 000 beneficiaries of programme in Nasarawa

The Federal Government says it has reinstated the 48, 000 beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in Nasarawa State that were earlier suspended from the programme.

This followed the lifting of the suspension of the programme earlier slammed on the beneficiaries of the programme by the Federal Government after accusing operators of the programme in the state of alleged fraud.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk announced the lifting of the suspension during a meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in Abuja, weekend.

She also promised that additional indigent citizens of the state would be registered for the programme.

Nasarawa State, with 48,000 beneficiaries of the scheme, was suspended along with the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU) on August 5, 2020. This was due to fraudulent activities of officials of the programme in some local government areas in 2018.

Following the suspension of the programme, Governor Abdullahi Sule promptly set up an investigative committee on August 17, headed by a former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Timothy Anjide. The committee has since submitted its report.

The minister also assured that the programme in the state would be expanded to cover more local government areas from the original six.

