News Top Stories

Cash Withdrawal Limit: Emefiele’s absence stalls Reps’ probe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The failure of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives forestalled the lawmaker’s plan to reverse the new cash withdrawal limit announced by the apex bank.

The CBN governor was said to have travelled out of the country with President Muhammadu Buhari. In a communication to the House, the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services, Mr. Edward Adamu said Emefiele would not be appearing before the House yesterday as planned because he was on an official trip to the United States of America with the president.

The letter was read by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary. Adamu said the CBN governor would appear before the House to defend the policy “at the earliest time possible.”

It will be recalled that a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu requesting the House to compel the CBN governor to relax the new guidelines on cash withdrawal made the lower chamber to summon the governor.

The House also asked the apex bank to halt the implementation of the policy expected to commence on January 9, 2023 pending compliance with the Act establishing the Central Bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Russian/Ukraine war worsening terrorism in Lake Chad

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine combined with violence in the Sahel region have worsened the terrorism war in the Lake Chad Basin. He made the disclosure Tuesday in his opening address at the 16th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin […]
News

Massive cargo ship blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A cargo container ship, amongst the largest in the world has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in Egypt’s Suez Canal, officials said Wednesday. The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship that carries trade between Asia and Europe, became grounded Tuesday in the narrow, man-made waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. […]
News

Party primaries: We’re monitoring, profiling activities of political actors – NSA

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has expressed concern at what he described as “the growing uncertainty” trailing the conduct of party primaries for 2023 elections. Monguno, who spoke at a quarterly meeting of Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Friday, also noted the spate of violence that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica