Cash Withdrawal Limit: Emefiele’s absence stalls Reps’ probe

The failure of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives forestalled the lawmaker’s plan to reverse the new cash withdrawal limit announced by the apex bank.

The CBN governor was said to have travelled out of the country with President Muhammadu Buhari. In a communication to the House, the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Corporate Services, Mr. Edward Adamu said Emefiele would not be appearing before the House yesterday as planned because he was on an official trip to the United States of America with the president.

The letter was read by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary. Adamu said the CBN governor would appear before the House to defend the policy “at the earliest time possible.”

It will be recalled that a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu requesting the House to compel the CBN governor to relax the new guidelines on cash withdrawal made the lower chamber to summon the governor.

The House also asked the apex bank to halt the implementation of the policy expected to commence on January 9, 2023 pending compliance with the Act establishing the Central Bank.

