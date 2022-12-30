Cash Withdrawal Limit: What CBN told House of Reps

Officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently appeared before the House of Representatives to explain the newly introduced cash withdrawal limit. PHILIP NYAM reports on the interaction between the lawmakers and the management of the nation’s apex bank

After failing to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives for three times, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, finally made an appearance by proxy before members of the Green Chamber last week. The CBN helmsman was represented by the deputy governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad. She was ushered into the chambers where she briefed the lawmakers and also fielded questions.

The session was coordinated by the speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The speaker, in his opening remarks, said: “We had invited the CBN to brief the House in accordance with the extant laws of the federation on the new monetary policies as it affects cash policy and I the redesign of the Naira. “We have with us today after the considered explanation of the CBN governor, who is unable to be here because he is out of the country at the moment attending to his health and had graciously asked that he be represented by the deputy governor, who is in charge of Financial System Stability in the CBN and she is here with her team. We will take her briefing and ask questions if necessary.”

Ahmad’s presentation

The CBN deputy governor started her presentation by giving an overview of the cashless policy, which is the foundation of the cash withdrawal limit. This was after she apologised on behalf of Emeifiele for his absence. Her words: “May I convey the apologies of the governor of the CBN, who is unavoidably absent. If you permit with your attention for just five minutes, I would like to respectfully give an overview on the cashless policy and make a few remarks before we take your kind questions. “The cashless policy was first launched in 2012 and it was launched under the CBN’s mandate in section 2(d) and 47 of the CBN Act. We commenced this on a pilot basis in Lagos State and introduced limits on transactions on N500,000 and N3 million for individuals and corporate customers, respectively and with charges for any amount above this”.

“The pilot was very successful and following that, the policy was extended to six other states – Abia, Anambra, Kano, Ogun and Rivers in July 2013. It’s been 10 years now since we first launched it and the policy has been amended severally due to feedback from stakeholders and also to ensure that we develop the infrastructure and financial access points required for its support. “We suspended processing fees on excess lodgments in the past in 2014. In 2017 and 2019, we also suspended nationwide rollout of the cashless policy. Currently, we suspended fully any payments or charges on excess lodgment. “Policy pronouncement, on December 5, was a continuation of the cashless policy that we started 10 years ago and it was in recognition of the positive changes that have happened in the financial and payment system since the cashless policy was first launched. Some of these changes include a wide proliferation of financial access points. “In 2012, or thereabout, we were still talking about bank branches as the only source of access to financial services. Today, we have a very robust payment system that includes bank branches, branches of microfinance banks, POS machines, ATM machines, agent banking, E-Naira and many other options. “To be specific, between the bank and the micro-finance banks, we have 6,500 locations, 900,000 POS terminals, 14,000 ATMs across the country and 1.4 million agents nationwide and every single local government area in Nigeria has agents represented. We also have a proliferation of electronic transactions. “Just by way of quick example, in 2012, we had N48 billion in POS transactions. Today, we have N6 trillion in POS transactions. On electronic transfers, we had N3 trillion in 2012. Today, we have N300 trillion as at October, 2022. That’s a 7,000 per cent increase. We have also seen an improvement in financial inclusion to 54.1 percent and lastly, perhaps, more importantly, we have seen the evolution of the Nigerian payment system on the global stage. “Nigeria is ranked 6th in the world for instant real payment and we are only behind countries like India, China, Thailand, Brazil and South Korea. We are the only African country in the top 10 and this has been as a result of some of the initiatives that have gone on. Also, electronic payment and realtime data payments have been estimated to contribute about 0.67 percent to our GDP.”

Cash withdrawal limit

On the subject of the moment, Mrs. Ahmad stressed that “going to the cash withdrawal limit that was issued in response to the feedback from Nigerians in response to the comments made by this revered chambers, we took those feedbacks on board. CBN mentioned that we will be flexible in the implementation of this policy in response to the stakeholders’ sentiments. “We have since reviewed the limit significantly from N100,000 that we had per week to N500,000 per week for individuals; N500,000 per week for corporate to N5 million per week for corporate organisations. We have also amended the processing fees from five and 10 per cent downward to three and five per cent. “We have clarified the strategic importance of agents as important participants in the financial system because they play a key role in certain underserved segments in the rural areas and in certain market areas and they as well would be covered by this new revised rule.”

Why the cash limit

On the imperatives of the policy, she said “Just to roundup, I thought it was important Mr. Speaker, to give some justifications as to why these limits are required now and why it is time for us to get cashless nationwide. The data available to us shows that 94 per cent of all cash transactions falls below the N500,000 limit and this includes in areas in the country that are not part of the cashless policy. Eighty two percent of corporate transactions also are below this limit. “What does this mean? It means that 94 per cent of all individual transactions will not be affected by these fees that we have talked about. I have seen some misconceptions about the fees that we are charging on the entire amount that wants to be withdrawn. No. The fees are to be charged on any withdrawal above the limit. For example, if you are withdrawing N550,000, the fee will be N50,000.

“We also looked at transactions for agents. So, transactions by Nigerians that go to the agent’s location and transactions by the agent’s themselves, the average cash transactions of agents is N2,184,000 which is clearly within the current limit. The average transaction per individual that walks up to an agent is about N18,000.

“What the policy is trying to do is to encourage more people to come into the formal payment system because of the numerous benefits that accrue. It means opening up our rural areas, the underserved areas to economic opportunity, to payment opportunities and connecting them into the formal system.” She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted on physical cash as no one could go anywhere due to the restrictions, saying: “We couldn’t go to the banks. People couldn’t leave their homes. It was the electronic banking system that protected and served those below the poverty lines that had their livelihood at risk.”

She added: “To clarify some misconceptions, I think it is also important to mention from the data that we have, we have seen the denominations that are not going to be redesigned, the N100, N50, N10 and N5 are predominantly used in the hinterlands and in the rural areas and those are not going to be affected by the policy. Also, you have access to your money. So, there is prohibition in terms of what you want to collect. It is for a certain large amount, you need to provide additional information. We just want to reiterate the overall benefits of the cashless policy. It is to reduce cash processing cost, minting cost, the cost of destroying old notes and the cost of moving the physical cash from place to place. All these costs are passed on typically to the banking public. Getting rid of these costs means that charges will be less in that respect. “Also, this is an opportunity to promote Nigeria’s positive image from a money laundering perspective. Even the recently passed anti-money laundering law has limits for cash for a reason because cash is usually the medium by which some of these nefarious activities are done. Suffice it to say that the advantages around protecting people from armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism financing goes without gainsaying. “We will continue to be open, engage and listen as we implement this policy in response to the sentiments of Nigerians. It is not intended to disenfranchise anyone particularly those in vulnerable situations, in the rural areas, markets, it is meant to bring everyone into the significant economic opportunity that comes when you are fully included.”

The interaction

Several lawmakers posed questions to the CBN deputy governor to which she responded. Some of them include the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano); Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), Tolulope Sadipe (APC, Oyo), Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun), Mark Gbillah (LP, Benue), Chinedu Benjamin (APGA, Anambra), Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe), Ahmad Satome (APC, Borno) and Babajide Obanikoro (APC, Lagos). Mrs. Ahmad disclosed that the apex bank had ordered for 500 million pieces of the redesigned currency. On how small markets will be monitored, she said: “Two ways, first of all, like I mentioned before, in rural communities and small markets, they tend to use pop shops that can serve as agents.

Those agents are linked up to an electronic system that is managed by a super-agent. “We are able to see the flow of transactions. The average size of transaction and the total transactions and we are able to understand what they spend it on. Secondly, the CBN conducts monthly household surveys. Those surveys cover respondents that are randomly selected and also cover household spending and behaviour in the markets. “On counterfeiting, the question was if the sensitisation is not late. I think sensitisation is something that has to happen through it all.

You cannot start with sensitisation and then leave it. Before the new note came out, we did inform the public and we started our sensitisation. Now that it is out and it is being used side by side with the old notes, we are continuing that sensitisation. “The truth is that for any initiative there would be challenges. What matters is that the benefits must outweigh the risks.

The CBN has an active consumer protection department that is looking at issues of fraud, issues of cyber security and issues of bank conduct in terms of how they charge customers and every time we hold the banks to account when they flout those rules. “We have a statutory obligation to provide the report to the relevant committees. We will continue to engage the relevant committees not just in the House but in the Senate as well and we recognise the fact that we must be partners. We recognise the role you play as a voice of the people and holding us to account. We respect that and would continue to engage. Perhaps we need to do better. We would do better in that respect.”

Gbajabiamila’s submission

After the response to questions, the speaker rounded off, saying: “We have taken your brief under consideration. The House would meet and deliberate. There was a question on statutory that was asked by Hon Gbillah, which I want to reiterate. It is not optional. It is obligatory of the CBN under section 8 of the CBN Act to brief this House on its monetary policies. “There is a reason that provision is in the law. That was not done. It took the prompting of the House, not once, not twice, but three times to have the CBN come for this briefing. It is an obligatory briefing under the CBN Act section 8.”

