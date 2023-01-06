‘Cash withdrawal limit’ll propel surge in e-payment transactions’

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cash withdrawal limits policy to further push up the value of electronic payments(e-payment) transactions in the country. T he analysts stated this while reacting to latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Set tlement System (NIBSS), which shows significant growth of e-payments across various payment channels.

The analysts, who noted that the NIBSS’ data indicates that the total value of electronic transactions recorded under the NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) platform increased by about 13% m/m and about 51 per cent y/y to N39.0trillion in November 2022, said: “November’s figure represents the highest value of monthly transactions recorded on the platform and largely reflects the sustained growth of electronic payments in Nigeria.” They further stated: “With respect to other payment channels, transactions processed through the mobile (inter- scheme) channels increased by c.120 per cent y/y to N2.1 trillion in Nov ’22, taking the aggregate transactions from Jan to Nov ’22 to c.N19.0 trillion. “Transactions made via Point of Sale (PoS) channels grew by 36 per cent y/y to N759 billion in November.

Cumulatively, the value of transactions processed through PoS channels between Jan and Nov ‘22 increased by c.24 per cent y/y to N9.6 trillion. “The E-bills pay channels, widely used for bills payment increased by four per cent y/y to N214 billion in November, and N4.7 trillion (+14% y/y) over the Jan ’22 to Nov ’22 period.” According to the analysts, “CBN’s move to limit the weekly cash withdrawals for individuals and corporate entities, aimed at reducing the circulation of the naira currency will further accelerate the growth of epayments across its various payment channels.” New Telegraph reports that in its bid to reduce the amount of cash outside the banking system, the CBN, on December 6, announced that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week, will be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that withdrawals above these limits will attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...