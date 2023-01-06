Business

‘Cash withdrawal limit’ll propel surge in e-payment transactions’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cash withdrawal limits policy to further push up the value of electronic payments(e-payment) transactions in the country. T he analysts stated this while reacting to latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Set tlement System (NIBSS), which shows significant growth of e-payments across various payment channels.

The analysts, who noted that the NIBSS’ data indicates that the total value of electronic transactions recorded under the NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) platform increased by about 13% m/m and about 51 per cent y/y to N39.0trillion in November 2022, said: “November’s figure represents the highest value of monthly transactions recorded on the platform and largely reflects the sustained growth of electronic payments in Nigeria.” They further stated: “With respect to other payment channels, transactions processed through the mobile (inter- scheme) channels increased by c.120 per cent y/y to N2.1 trillion in Nov ’22, taking the aggregate transactions from Jan to Nov ’22 to c.N19.0 trillion. “Transactions made via Point of Sale (PoS) channels grew by 36 per cent y/y to N759 billion in November.

Cumulatively, the value of transactions processed through PoS channels between Jan and Nov ‘22 increased by c.24 per cent y/y to N9.6 trillion. “The E-bills pay channels, widely used for bills payment increased by four per cent y/y to N214 billion in November, and N4.7 trillion (+14% y/y) over the Jan ’22 to Nov ’22 period.” According to the analysts, “CBN’s move to limit the weekly cash withdrawals for individuals and corporate entities, aimed at reducing the circulation of the naira currency will further accelerate the growth of epayments across its various payment channels.” New Telegraph reports that in its bid to reduce the amount of cash outside the banking system, the CBN, on December 6, announced that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week, will be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that withdrawals above these limits will attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Borno scholarship board gets executive secretary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Borno State Scholarship Board has appointed Bala Isa as its executive secretary. The appointment was approved by Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. In a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, the new executive secretary hails from Bayo Local Government Area. Until his appointment, he was a […]
Business

PZ Cussons: Treading path of recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Restructuring plans and current policies being put in place by PZ Cussons Plc are beginning to affect its earnings positively. CHRIS UGWU writes   The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a higher rate, thereby increasing cost of productions. This is made worse by infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the […]
Business

Anxiety as foreigners infiltrate West African waters

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

Foreigners have infiltrated the West African waters under the guise of port security programmes to tackle attacks on container ships, tankers and dry bulk vessels, which has led to huge losses, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report   Fringed by an almost 7,000-kilometers long shoreline that stretches from Senegal to Nigeria and to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica