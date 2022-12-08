Cash Withdrawal Limits: Reps order CBN to halt policy, summon Emefiele

The House of Representatives Thursday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reverse its recently announced cash withdrawal limits, which pegs weekly cash withdrawals at N100, 000 and N500, 000 per individual and corporate body, respectively.

The order was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu (APC, Jigawa) at the plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House also invited the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to appear before it next Thursday even as it urged the bank to do more advocacy, enlightenment, and sensitisation on small business holders across the country before issuing policies and directives that may affect their business concern.

It equally asked the apex bank to give not less than one year’s notice in case of any plan to issue such similar notices that may touch directly on small business owners in Nigeria.

