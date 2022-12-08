News

Cash Withdrawal Limits: Reps order CBN to halt policy, summon Emefiele

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Thursday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reverse its recently announced cash withdrawal limits, which pegs weekly cash withdrawals at N100, 000 and N500, 000 per individual and corporate body, respectively.

The order was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu (APC, Jigawa) at the plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House also invited the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to appear before it next Thursday even as it urged the bank to do more advocacy, enlightenment, and sensitisation on small business holders across the country before issuing policies and directives that may affect their business concern.

It equally asked the apex bank to give not less than one year’s notice in case of any plan to issue such similar notices that may touch directly on small business owners in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kanu: IPOB grounds Onitsha, Nnewi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

…soldiers, police stop protest in Awka   Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi, Anamba State, were yesterday grounded by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the trial of the leader of the separatist group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday. However, the trial […]
News

Egypt seeks to free citizens kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria’s coast

Posted on Author Reporter

*As pirates demand $1.5m to release ship Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has said it was coordinating with Nigerian authorities to free two of its citizens after they were kidnapped by pirates. According to media reports, Saad Shawky and Kyrolos Samir were taken while they were on board a cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria’s southernmost […]
News

Kalu mourns demise of Vice President Dangote Group, Alhaji Sani Dangote

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the passing of his younger brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote. Describing the deceased, who was until his death the Vice Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica