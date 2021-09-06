Business

Cashbox to invest in small businesses, support elderly – Cashbox CEO

The founder and CEO of Cashbox, a fast rising digital savings platform in Nigeria, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, has said that his company has started injecting little funds into small businesses that are struggling to survive.

Aigbogun made this known in a media chat when he and his team visited the Old Peoples Home in Yaba, Lagos.

He explained that philanthropy can come in any form, not only in the form of giving handouts.

“For example, Cashbox has established a system of helping owners of struggling small and medium enterprises. Where necessary, we help inject investment into the business, stabilise and make the business viable for the owners. We have been doing a lot of that lately and we will scale it up in the coming years,” he explains.

He further adds: “You don’t have to know me personally to enjoy these benefits. We look out for savers on our Cashbox, and randomly pick those who own small businesses but who are having difficulty turning their entrepreneurship creations into viable ventures, and we give them all the help they needed.”

Also speaking about their visiting the elderly, he stated that acts of charity towards the elderly is a sacrosanct duty.

“My conviction is derived from the Bible which exhorts us to honour our parents so that our days shall be long on earth. It is not just our biological parents that the Bible was talking about, parents are any elderly person in the community, and giving back to them, for me, is a form of appreciation, a way of honouring them and showing that we love them.”

According to the Cashbox founder, he has been supporting the elderly care home with essential provisions that include drugs, toiletries, diesel and food items.

“We made sure we provided these to them on the different occasions that Cashbox visited them,” he affirms.

