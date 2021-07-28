Cashboxng is thriving because we make extra effort to be genuine – Aigbogun

Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, founder and CEO of CashBox, an online saving platform founded in 2019 is optimistic that genuine online businesses will survive the odds even though people are often scared of online transactions.

Aigbogun made this assertion while responding to the question on how his online saving platform would thrive in a time many are scared of being scammed.

“People were initially scared of CashBox, especially our first six months in operation, but right now that’s no longer a worry for us. Our presence online is very visible and they see so many reviews from users saving with us, seeing these reviews gives new customers confidence in us.

“Now we have clients all over Nigeria. As long as you have a smartphone and internet, you can save with CashBox from anywhere in Nigeria.”

“Not only has the public embraced CashBox, otherwise known as Cashboxng, but the saving platform has also become hugely popular in just two years of its existence. It continuously expands its services into new areas. We have so many things planned for the next nine to 12 months,” Aigbogun affirmed.

Speaking of his philosophy as an entrepreneur, he averred: “Running a business is very hard especially in this part of the world, but with a great team, it makes the burden easier. I believe the customer is king; this orientation makes life of an entrepreneur a lot easier for me.”

Like most businesses, setting up CashBox, according to him, had the initial challenge of lack of funds.

He explained: “That’s one of the things that kills businesses. Banks aren’t helping, government isn’t doing enough, and for someone without a rich family, it’s a lot harder. That’s where ingenuity comes in, the never-say-die attitude.”

Nonetheless, based on his experience, the CashBox CEO believes any determined entrepreneur can always weather the storms of Nigeria’s tough business terrain.

“It’s tough, but you have to be tougher. Problems will always come, but when you’ve made up your mind never to give up, the problems really wouldn’t scare you,” he said.

What is of utmost importance according to him is having “a great team, people who believe in the same vision as you.”

